Sega has revealed all 60 of the games that will be featured on the upcoming Sega Genesis Mini 2. Most notably, it announced that the new mini console will have two previously unreleased games: Devi & Pii and Star Mobile.

Devi & Pii was created by Takashi Iizuka in 1993 before he developed Sonic the Hedgehog 3. It’s an adventure game where two characters, Taro and Hanako, have turned into paddles and are tasked with rescuing the titular angel Pii from the demon Devi while dodging the latter’s attacks.

Star Mobile was previously mentioned in last month’s announcement of the Sega Genesis Mini 2, but now Sega has revealed more details about the Genesis title that had been hidden from public view for 30 years. It’s a puzzle game where you have to carefully drop differently weighted stars on the board and try to keep both sides of the scale in an even, divine balance.

Mega Drive Mini 2 and Genesis Mini 2 | Full Game List

Sega revealed a few more bonus games as part of the full lineup, including ports of arcade and classic Genesis titles Fantasy Zone, Space Harrier II, Spatter, Super Locomotive, and VS Puyo Puyo Sun. The last game on that list is a “demake” of Puyo Puyo Sun because it only features a versus mode with new rules not seen in the original version. It also features recreated animations and powerful Sun Puyos that can help give players an advantage.

Other classic games that will be featured in the Sega Genesis Mini 2 include Earthworm Jim 2, Ecco the Dolphin, Ecco: The Tides of Time, ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron, and Ristar.

The Sega Genesis Mini 2 comes out on October 27.

