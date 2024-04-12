NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Friday, April 12

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- ___ Cline, first solo female artist inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame – PATSY
- Show one’s feelings – EMOTE
- Put on the wall, as a poster – PINUP
- Tanqueray or Bombay Sapphire – GIN
- Part of a play – ACT
Down
- Enthusiastic energy – PEP
- Female friend, in Spanish – AMIGA
- Common mixer for 8-Across – TONIC
- Double feature in the movies? – STUNT
- “Mm-hmm” – YEP
