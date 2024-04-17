NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, April 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Chinese greeting that literally means “You good?” – NIHAO
- Best in Show, for one – AWARD
- Ball room music? – DISCO
- Modify, as a hem – ALTER
- Was out in front – LED
Down
- Absolutely nothin’ – NADA
- “You can count on me” – IWILL
- Quickness – HASTE
- Like a rainbow’s path – ARCED
- Stinky tofu has a strong one – ODOR
