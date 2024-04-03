NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Wednesday, April 3

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- London ___, drink of steamed milk and Earl Grey tea – FOG
- Woman celebrating with a band? – BRIDE
- Pinky or pinky toe – DIGIT
- What a phoenix emerges from, with “the” – ASHES
- “You ain’t seen nothing ___” – YET
Down
- Skirmish or scuffle – FIGHT
- Dog in “Garfield” – ODIE
- Understands, as a joke – GETS
- Time to blow out the candles, informally – BDAY
- Increase – RISE
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Strands: answers for Wednesday, April 3
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for April 3
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines
- Wordle is now playable on New York Times Crossword app