NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, July 21

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Space between two teeth – GAP
- Rural waterway … which sounds like a haunted house noise? – CREEK
- Wind-___(carried by the wind) – BORNE
- Golf lesson topic – SWING
- French word before a maiden name – NEE
Down
- Fully adult … which sounds like a haunted house noise? – GROWN
- Lingerie and loungewear brand from American Eagle – AERIE
- Slender pasta tubes – PENNE
- Network with en eye logo – CBS
- The beer is here – KEG