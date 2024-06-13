NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, June 13

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Powdery mineral – TALC
- This might bring you to tears – ONION
- Candymaker responsible for Lickable Wallpaper and Hair Toffee – WONKA
- Good puzzle pieces to start with – EDGES
- Writer Tolstoy – LEO
Down
- Item in a beach bag – TOWEL
- One end of a battery – ANODE
- Specialized “-speak” – LINGO
- Jack and ___ (mixed drink) – COKE
- “Stillmatic” rapper – NAS
