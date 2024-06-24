NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, June 24

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- What a fold-out couch can become – BED
- Cars ordered from one’s phone – UBERS
- Comedian Sherman of “Saturday Night Live” – SARAH
- Similar – ALIKE
- Harper ___, author of “To Kill a Mockingbird” – LEE
Down
- Knick’s knack? – BBALL
- Spooky – EERIE
- Rapper in a high-profile feud with Kendrick Lamar – DRAKE
- Country with the most Olympic medals: Abbr. – USA
- “___ sells seashells …” – SHE
Editors' Recommendations
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for June 24
- NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Monday, June 24
- NYT Spelling Bee: answers for Friday, May 10
- Move over, Wordle: The New York Times has a new puzzle game
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022