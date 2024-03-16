NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Rotten – BAD
- Window segments – PANES
- Part of school that totally bites? – PIRANHA
- 2003 Will Ferrell film – ELF
- Approximate percentage of the world’s population that is left-handed -TEN
- Party bag contents – GOODIES
- Wedding reception speech – TOAST
- When tripled, symbol of a texter’s typing – DOT
Down
- Wings, nachos, onion rings, etc. – BARFOOD
- Actress de Armas – ANA
- Canine handler – DENTIST
- Season one, episode one – PILOT
- Mattress cover – SHEET
- Place to hang a coat – PEG
- The “A” of Q&A: Abbr. – ANS
- Philosophy for Laozi – DAO
