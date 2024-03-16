NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 16

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Rotten – BAD

Window segments – PANES

Part of school that totally bites? – PIRANHA

2003 Will Ferrell film – ELF

Approximate percentage of the world’s population that is left-handed -TEN

Party bag contents – GOODIES

Wedding reception speech – TOAST

When tripled, symbol of a texter’s typing – DOT

Down

Wings, nachos, onion rings, etc. – BARFOOD

Actress de Armas – ANA

Canine handler – DENTIST

Season one, episode one – PILOT

Mattress cover – SHEET

Place to hang a coat – PEG

The “A” of Q&A: Abbr. – ANS

Philosophy for Laozi – DAO

