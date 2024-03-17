 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, March 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • Word meaning “beverage” that scores 20 points in Scrabble – QUAFF
  • Value of B or C, in Scrabble – THREE
  • The “R” of the state abbreviation R.I. – RHODE
  • Wear and tear – USE
  • Evil spell – HEX

Down

  • 15 minutes of an N.F.L. game: Abbr. – QTR
  • “Sure, sure …” – UHHUH
  • Came up – AROSE
  • Company with planes that ship – FEDEX
  • Penalty for using another bank’s A.T.M. – FEE

