NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Sunday, March 17

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Word meaning “beverage” that scores 20 points in Scrabble – QUAFF
- Value of B or C, in Scrabble – THREE
- The “R” of the state abbreviation R.I. – RHODE
- Wear and tear – USE
- Evil spell – HEX
Down
- 15 minutes of an N.F.L. game: Abbr. – QTR
- “Sure, sure …” – UHHUH
- Came up – AROSE
- Company with planes that ship – FEDEX
- Penalty for using another bank’s A.T.M. – FEE
