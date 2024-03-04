 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, March 4

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • With 4-Across, what the pirate said on his 80th birthday, in a dad joke – AYE
  • See 1-Across – MATEY
  • Walk at a relaxed pace – AMBLE
  • Vaults – LEAPS
  • Explosive stuff – TNT

Down

  • Series of pitches – AT BAT
  • Site with restaurant reviews –YELP
  • Rhyming word in “___ on the prize” – EYES
  • What gives amber ale its sweet flavor – MALT
  • “You said it!” – AMEN

