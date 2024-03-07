NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, March 7

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- 2 or 3, typically, in mini-golf – PAR
- Like a cake made without eggs, milk and butter – VEGAN
- Nintendo character in purple overalls – WARIO
- Candle option – SCENT
- What every barking dog is actually saying, in a classic “The Far Side” cartoon – HEY
Down
- Nintendo character in a pink dress – PEACH
- “Right on” – AGREE
- Bad forecast for beach week – RAINY
- Some German cars, for short – VWS
- “___ to mention…” – NOT
