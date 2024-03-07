 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Thursday, March 7

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Related

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  •  2 or 3, typically, in mini-golf – PAR
  • Like a cake made without eggs, milk and butter – VEGAN
  • Nintendo character in purple overalls – WARIO
  • Candle option – SCENT
  • What every barking dog is actually saying, in a classic “The Far Side” cartoon – HEY

Down

  • Nintendo character in a pink dress – PEACH
  • “Right on” – AGREE
  • Bad forecast for beach week – RAINY
  • Some German cars, for short – VWS
  • “___ to mention…” – NOT

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
How to pressure Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud and Aerith charging up an attack.

Chadly has a lot of tasks lined up for you in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Now that the world is far more open and explorable, you'll have a ton of extra activities to take if you wish, but the first few are a bit more required. Aside from the usual tower climbing and item gathering, one task is to fight specific enemies with a series of requirements. The first one, which asks you to pressure a Thunderclaw, is more troublesome than it should be, even if you understand the system. Not to worry, because we've used the Assess skill to gather all the data on this foe to make pressuring it a breeze.
How to pressure Thunderclaw

Pressuring and eventually staggering enemies all comes down to exploiting their weakness(s). Normal attacks build a little stagger, and some abilities deal good stagger too, but if you don't hit an enemy's weakness at least a couple of times then you're likely just to kill them before they become pressured.

Read more
Six months later, Starfield’s modding scene is still lost in space
Promotional art for Bethesda's Starfield.

Shortly after Starfield released last summer, my initial discussions with friends and colleagues about its future tended to skew positive. Within six months, we hoped, Starfield’s empty cosmos would no longer be quite so empty thanks to the same thriving modding scene that's made games like The Elder Scroll V: Skyrim so timeless.

Regardless of whether or not we were being optimistic at the time, our predictions mostly fell flat.

Read more
I turned my Steam Deck into the ultimate cross-platform gaming machine
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth running on the Steam Deck.

I've been playing a lot of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which, as a self-proclaimed PC gaming snob, would have presented a problem for me in the past. After all, a console exclusive like Rebirth just doesn't fit into my typical pattern of gaming, which oscillates between desktop at home and Steam Deck on the go.

But I've found a solution, opening up the world of third-party apps and breaking the mold for the Steam Deck. It's allowed me to game far beyond my Steam library, revealing the immense versatility that is latent in the Steam Deck's design.
Streaming your PS5

Read more