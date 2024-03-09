NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- First full month of spring – APRIL
- Big cost for a working parent – DAYCARE
- Affectionate toward – SWEETON
- Pb, on the periodic table – LEAD
- Washington N.B.A team – WIZARDS
- Company that created ChatGPT – OPENAI
- Walk like a duck – WADDLE
Down
- Targets of internet blockers – ADS
- Bear hand – PAW
- What “them good old boys were drinkin'” in Don McLean’s “American Pie” – RYE
- Country with a renowned “Ring Road” – ICELAND
- Like a career move that doesn’t improve salary or title – LATERAL
- Band assistant – ROADIE
- Conclusions – ENDS
- Knock the socks off – WOW
- Hoppy brew, for short – IPA
- British “Z” – ZED
