NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 9

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

First full month of spring – APRIL

Big cost for a working parent – DAYCARE

Affectionate toward – SWEETON

Pb, on the periodic table – LEAD

Washington N.B.A team – WIZARDS

Company that created ChatGPT – OPENAI

Walk like a duck – WADDLE

Down

Targets of internet blockers – ADS

Bear hand – PAW

What “them good old boys were drinkin'” in Don McLean’s “American Pie” – RYE

Country with a renowned “Ring Road” – ICELAND

Like a career move that doesn’t improve salary or title – LATERAL

Band assistant – ROADIE

Conclusions – ENDS

Knock the socks off – WOW

Hoppy brew, for short – IPA

British “Z” – ZED

