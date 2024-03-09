 Skip to main content
NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, March 9

Sam Hill
Jesse Lennox
By and

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

NYT The Mini Crossword logo.
New York Times

Across

  • First full month of spring – APRIL
  • Big cost for a working parent – DAYCARE
  • Affectionate toward – SWEETON
  • Pb, on the periodic table – LEAD
  • Washington N.B.A team – WIZARDS
  • Company that created ChatGPT – OPENAI
  • Walk like a duck – WADDLE

Down

  • Targets of internet blockers – ADS
  • Bear hand – PAW
  • What “them good old boys were drinkin'” in Don McLean’s “American Pie” – RYE
  • Country with a renowned “Ring Road” – ICELAND
  • Like a career move that doesn’t improve salary or title – LATERAL
  • Band assistant – ROADIE
  • Conclusions – ENDS
  • Knock the socks off – WOW
  • Hoppy brew, for short – IPA
  • British “Z” – ZED

