NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, May 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Uddered utterance – MOO
- Events with dunk tanks and game booths – FAIRS
- Facetiously big number – JILLION
- “Finished!” – ALLDOE=NE
- Parking area around the back – REARLOT
- T’s, on tests – TRUES
- Hits up on Instagram, casually – DMS
Down
- Duck with a dark green head – MALLARD
- Big fuel container – OILCRUM
- Baltimore’s baseball team – ORIOLES
- ___ mignon – FILET
- Wireless speaker brand with a palindromic name – SONOS
- Peanut butter holder – JAR
- ___ neutrality, topic of importance to the F.C.C. – NET
