NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, May 11

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Uddered utterance – MOO

Events with dunk tanks and game booths – FAIRS

Facetiously big number – JILLION

“Finished!” – ALLDOE=NE

Parking area around the back – REARLOT

T’s, on tests – TRUES

Hits up on Instagram, casually – DMS

Down

Duck with a dark green head – MALLARD

Big fuel container – OILCRUM

Baltimore’s baseball team – ORIOLES

___ mignon – FILET

Wireless speaker brand with a palindromic name – SONOS

Peanut butter holder – JAR

___ neutrality, topic of importance to the F.C.C. – NET

