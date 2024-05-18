NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, May 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- Presidential “no” – VETO
- Members of Russia’s largest ethnic minority – TATARS
- Genre for a date night movie, perhaps – ROMANCE
- Mischief-maker – IMP
- “You’re ___ best!” – THE
- Vacation spent on a mountain – SKITRIP
- Tiny headphone – EARBUD
- One of sixteen playing in the Sweet Sixteen – TEAM
Down
- Someone who really sucks? – VAMPIRE
- Flight tracker’s prediction, for short – ETA
- Hissy fit – TANTRUM
- Flower that can mimic a female insect to attract males for pollination – ORCHID
- The onetime celebrity couple of Cruise and Holmes, in tabloids – TOMKAT
- Ooze – SEEP
- React to yeast – RISE
- “Still undecided,” on schedules: Abbr. – TBA
Editors' Recommendations
- NYT Connections: hints and answers for Saturday, May 18
- Wordle Today: Wordle answer and hints for May 18
- If you love Wordle and Connections, Puzzmo may be your next daily obsession
- Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022
- CES 2023: Wordle will take to the skies thanks to Delta Air Lines