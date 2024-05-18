NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Saturday, May 18

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!

A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.

Recommended Videos

Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.

Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.

NYT Mini Crossword answers today

Across

Presidential “no” – VETO

Members of Russia’s largest ethnic minority – TATARS

Genre for a date night movie, perhaps – ROMANCE

Mischief-maker – IMP

“You’re ___ best!” – THE

Vacation spent on a mountain – SKITRIP

Tiny headphone – EARBUD

One of sixteen playing in the Sweet Sixteen – TEAM

Down

Someone who really sucks? – VAMPIRE

Flight tracker’s prediction, for short – ETA

Hissy fit – TANTRUM

Flower that can mimic a female insect to attract males for pollination – ORCHID

The onetime celebrity couple of Cruise and Holmes, in tabloids – TOMKAT

Ooze – SEEP

React to yeast – RISE

“Still undecided,” on schedules: Abbr. – TBA

Editors' Recommendations