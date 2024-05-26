NYT Mini Crossword today: puzzle answers for Monday, May 27

Love crossword puzzles but don’t have all day to sit and solve a full-sized puzzle in your daily newspaper? That’s what The Mini is for!
A bite-sized version of the New York Times’ well-known crossword puzzle, The Mini is a quick and easy way to test your crossword skills daily in a lot less time (the average puzzle takes most players just over a minute to solve). While The Mini is smaller and simpler than a normal crossword, it isn’t always easy. Tripping up on one clue can be the difference between a personal best completion time and an embarrassing solve attempt.
Just like our Wordle hints and Connections hints, we’re here to help with The Mini today if you’re stuck and need a little help.
Below are the answers for the NYT Mini crossword today.
NYT Mini Crossword answers today
Across
- 1. Talk a big game — BRAG
- 5. What glasses do as a result of condensation — FOGUP
- 7. Museum photography no-no — FLASH
- 8. Miller ___ (beer) — LITE
- 9. Mount Rainier once received a record 93+ feet of it in a single year — SNOW
Down
- 1. Inseparable pal, for short — BFF
- 2. Starts of Catan turns — ROLLS
- 3. Not for the first time — AGAIN
- 4. Oomph — GUSTO
- 6. “Thank god that didn’t happen!” — PHEW
