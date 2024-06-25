 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

NYT Strands today: hints, spangram and answers for Tuesday, June 25

By

Strands is a brand new daily puzzle from the New York Times. A trickier take on the classic word search, you’ll need a keen eye to solve this puzzle.

Like Wordle, Connections, and the Mini Crossword, Strands can be a bit difficult to solve some days. There’s no shame in needing a little help from time to time. If you’re stuck and need to know the answers to today’s Strands puzzle, check out the solved puzzle below.

Recommended Videos

How to play Strands

You start every Strands puzzle with the goal of finding the “theme words” hidden in the grid of letters. Manipulate letters by dragging or tapping to craft words; double-tap the final letter to confirm. If you find the correct word, the letters will be highlighted blue and will no longer be selectable.

If you find a word that isn’t a theme word, it still helps! For every three non-theme words you find that are at least four letters long, you’ll get a hint — the letters of one of the theme words will be revealed and you’ll just have to unscramble it.

Every single letter on the grid is used to spell out the theme words and there is no overlap. Every letter will be used once, and only once.

Each puzzle contains one “spangram,” a special theme word (or words) that describe the puzzle’s theme and touches two opposite sides of the board. When you find the spangram, it will be highlighted yellow.

The goal should be to complete the puzzle quickly without using too many hints.

Hint for today’s Strands puzzle

Today’s theme is “Frame game.”

Here’s a hint that might help you: you might grab a slice of pizza and hit the arcade after league night.

Today’s Strand answers

NYT Strands logo.
NYT

Today’s spanagram

We’ll start by giving you the spangram, which might help you figure out the theme and solve the rest of the puzzle on your own:

  • BOWLING

Today’s Strands answers

  • SPARE
  • SPLIT
  • ALLEY
  • GUTTER
  • TURKEY
  • PINS
  • STRIKE
  • LANE

Editors' Recommendations

Sam Hill
Sam Hill
Gaming Guides Editor
Sam Hill is a journalist and the gaming guides editor at Digital Trends. He's also written tech guides for Input and has…
Best PlayStation Plus Deals: Save on Essential, Plus and Premium
Best PS Plus deals

Sony's PlayStation 5 is one of the biggest consoles of the generation, and we're not just talking in terms of sales or game releases. Much like the PlayStation 4, it's taken a while for the PS5 to take its stride, but it finally has a great lineup of games that are worth checking out. Of course, one big downside to consoles like the PS5 is that, unlike a gaming PC where you can connect to multiplayer servers without an issue, you have to have a subscription service, in this case, called PlayStation Plus. It's not all bad, though, since there are some tiers that give you access to a large PS games library and a few other perks, so it's worth grabbing for more reasons than just access to online content.

Also, while you're here, be sure to check out these excellent PS5 game deals and PlayStation deals that include some great games and accessories you can get for a great price.
What is PlayStation Plus?
Along with online multiplayer and other in-game network features, a PlayStation Plus Essential membership grants you access to exclusive discounts and other promotions. Perhaps the most notable benefit of PlayStation Plus is that every month, Sony gives subscribers one PlayStation 5 and two PlayStation 4 games that are free to download. You have one month to add these free PlayStation Plus games to your library.

Read more
‘Hardcore’ Stardew Valley mod deletes your save if you open up guides
A wedding in Stardew Valley. The player characters is marrying Haley, who's in a bridal gown. They're standing underneath an arch with all the townsfolk watching.

Stardew Valley is already as challenging as you make it. But have you ever wanted it to be even worse? Well, a new mod that's been making the rounds online could help with that.

The "Hardcore Mode" mod was created by a software engineer called Sylvie Nightshade and released out into the world on Friday (spotted by GamesRadar). It does one simple task: delete your save if you just so happen to open the Stardew Valley Wiki in your browser.

Read more
Best Xbox Game Pass deals: Upgrade to Game Pass Ultimate for cheap
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate logo.

If you recently bought yourself an Xbox Series X or Series S, then you may be considering picking up the Xbox Game Pass. Unfortunately, much like the need for PS Plus, Xbox users need to have a Game Pass subscription to gain online access, especially when it comes to multiplayer games. Luckily, there are some additional perks that you get when you subscribe, so even though you sort of have to get it, you get a lot back in the process as well.

Also, you may want to check out these great Xbox Series S and X deals while you're here.
Xbox Game Pass Core -- $8, was $13 per month

Read more