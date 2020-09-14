  1. Gaming

Oculus Quest 2 headset details have leaked

By

Details about Facebook’s upcoming Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset have leaked. The leak, first spotted by Twitter user Aiman Farooq (via Engadget), consists of a series of videos about the Quest 2, including details of the headset features, the accessories available, and the evolution from the existing Quest to the new model.

The Oculus Quest 2 headset, as seen in the leaked promo video
The Oculus Quest 2 headset, as seen in the leaked promo video Facebook Blueprint

The key specs of the headset are that it will use the Snapdragon XR2 chipset, an upgrade from the previous Snapdragon 835 used in the original Quest, and the new mode will use dual “nearly 2K” displays. It also has 2GM more RAM than the previous model, at 6GB of RAM up from 4GB previously. There’s also more storage available with up to 256GB increased from 128GB in the previous model.

The headset should be more comfortable too with an updated strap which makes it easier to put on and take off.

As well as updates to the headset itself, the controllers are getting a refresh too. They have ergonomic updates to make them more comfortable to use, and there’s an option to support hand tracking so some games could allow you to interact without using the controllers at all.

There’s an updated sound system which supports 3D sound. This makes it seem as if sound effects are coming from all around you, which should help pinpoint the origin of sounds while playing.

Some details which aren’t available yet include how much the system will cost. Setting up a VR system at home isn’t cheap, and high costs of hardware are a barrier to entry for many gamers. It remains to be seen how affordable or expensive the new Oculus Quest 2 system will be.

This leak follows another leak in July this year showing the appearance of the headset, but the details of the hardware updates are new.

Oculus was also the subject of some controversy recently as it announced a change in which users would be required to have a Facebook account to use the service. Existing Oculus users can merge their Oculus account with their Facebook account, but from January 2023 all Oculus accounts will be disabled and all users will need to log in with their Facebook account.

