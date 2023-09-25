This 24-inch gaming monitor is discounted to $99 today

Gaming monitors don’t have to break the bank, as there are affordable but dependable options like the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor. Already relatively cheap at its original price of $149, it’s further down to just $99 if you’re able to take advantage of Walmart’s $50 discount. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last though, so if you want to get this display for less than $100, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor

The 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor is clear and colorful enough to let you appreciate the best PC games while you play them. It also comes with specifications that match up to some of the best monitors, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which is extremely valuable for such an affordable display. Our computer monitor buying guide explains the refresh rate as how often the images are updated, so at 165Hz, you’ll be getting extremely smooth movements. Meanwhile, the response time is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, so at 1ms, it will have no trouble with fast-paced action titles.

With a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, you’ll be able to connect the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor to multiple input sources so you can easily switch between them, such as your gaming PC and your work PC. The monitor also comes with a slender, adjustable stand that will let you place the screen at the perfect viewing angle without taking up too much space on your desk.

You don’t have to end up with a low-quality display if you’re on a tight budget when looking for monitor deals. There’s the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor, which will be yours for only $99 following a $50 discount from Walmart on its sticker price of $149. We don’t expect this screen to stay this cheap for long, so if you think this is the missing piece for your PC gaming setup, don’t waste any more time — add the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor to your cart and check out immediately.

