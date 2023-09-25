 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 24-inch gaming monitor is discounted to $99 today

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Onn. 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor with an eclipse on the screen.
Walmart

Gaming monitors don’t have to break the bank, as there are affordable but dependable options like the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor. Already relatively cheap at its original price of $149, it’s further down to just $99 if you’re able to take advantage of Walmart’s $50 discount. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last though, so if you want to get this display for less than $100, you’re going to have to push through with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor

The 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor is clear and colorful enough to let you appreciate the best PC games while you play them. It also comes with specifications that match up to some of the best monitors, with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, which is extremely valuable for such an affordable display. Our computer monitor buying guide explains the refresh rate as how often the images are updated, so at 165Hz, you’ll be getting extremely smooth movements. Meanwhile, the response time is how quickly the monitor shows image transitions, so at 1ms, it will have no trouble with fast-paced action titles.

With a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, you’ll be able to connect the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor to multiple input sources so you can easily switch between them, such as your gaming PC and your work PC. The monitor also comes with a slender, adjustable stand that will let you place the screen at the perfect viewing angle without taking up too much space on your desk.

Related

You don’t have to end up with a low-quality display if you’re on a tight budget when looking for monitor deals. There’s the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor, which will be yours for only $99 following a $50 discount from Walmart on its sticker price of $149. We don’t expect this screen to stay this cheap for long, so if you think this is the missing piece for your PC gaming setup, don’t waste any more time — add the 24-inch Onn Full HD gaming monitor to your cart and check out immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
HP is having a huge sale on gaming PCs — from $580
HP Omen 45L sitting on a table.

Gamers who have been thinking about getting a new gaming desktop to keep up with the requirements of modern video games should check out HP's ongoing sale, from where you can get gaming PC deals as cheap as $580. You can also take advantage of discounts on some very powerful rigs, if you want to play the best PC games at their most demanding settings. However, no matter what you plan to purchase, you're going to have to hurry because we're not sure if these bargains will still be available tomorrow. Browse through the offers and make your decision quickly.

What to buy in HP's gaming PC sale
You don't need to spend thousands of dollars to get into PC gaming, as the cheapest offerings in HP's ongoing sale of gaming desktops will be more than enough if you're willing to go with low to medium graphic settings. The

Read more
This Alienware gaming laptop deal cuts $450 off the price
The Alienware m16 gaming laptop with Baldur's Gate 3 on the screen.

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying don't come cheap, but you'll at least enjoy some savings with your purchase. Here's one that gamers wouldn't want to miss -- the Alienware m16 for $1,500 from Dell, following a $450 discount on its sticker price of $1,950. We're not sure how much time is left before the offer gets taken down, so if you're interested in this powerful machine, you shouldn't hesitate. You need to complete the transaction today because if you delay to tomorrow, it may already be too late.

Why you should buy the Alienware m16 gaming laptop
If you want a gaming laptop that can play even the most demanding titles among the best PC games, you should be looking at the Alienware m16. With a configuration that includes the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, it's also prepared to run the best upcoming PC games. All that power will be displayed properly on the Alienware m16's 16-inch screen with QHD+ resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, so you'll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4090 is $500 off today
Alienware Aurora R15 placed at an angle on a table.

If you're planning to invest in gaming PC deals, you should expect to shell out a significant amount of cash if you want a powerful machine. You have the chance at enjoying huge savings along the way though, through offers like Dell's discount for the Alienware Aurora R15. Instead of the gaming desktop's sticker price of $3,700, you'll only have to pay $3,200 -- it's still not what you'd call affordable, but the $500 in savings will go a long way towards building your setup as you can spend it on monitor deals and video games. You need to push through with the purchase today though, as we're not sure if the offer will still be around tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R15 looks out of this world, but that's not the only reason why the machine is in our list of the best gaming PCs. Inside the stylish exterior are the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. With these specifications, not only can you play the best PC games at their highest settings, but you'll also be prepared for all of the best upcoming PC games. When the time comes that you need faster components, the tool-less design of the Alienware Aurora R15 will make it easy to upgrade its RAM and GPU.

Read more