Remastered version of first ‘Borderlands’ could be on the way

Borderlands 2 and its follow-up, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, have been available on the current-generation consoles for several years, but the original game was oddly left out of the fun. It appears that’s about to change, as Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition has been spotted for the newer systems.

Gematsu discovered that the Korean Game Rating Board had rated Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, despite the game not being announced.

Developer Gearbox Software — specifically CEO Randy Pitchford — has been adamant that the long-awaited game will not be making an appearance at E3 2018. A remastered version of the original could be the company’s way of keeping players happy while it continues work on the sequel, but the wait is beginning to get unbearable. Borderlands 2 released back in 2012 to critical acclaim, but there are only so many times you can replay it.

Gearbox’s last major game, Battleborn, wasn’t exactly a smash hit for the developer or publisher Take-Two. The MOBA-like shooter quickly lost its player base and eventually went free-to-play in the form of a “free trial” with no time limit. Gearbox stopped updating the game with new content more than six months ago, with its focus presumably shifting back to Borderlands 3.

We also know Gearbox is currently developing a new entry in the Brothers in Arms series, which has been on hiatus for several years. Speaking to Geoff Keighley at E3 2017, Pitchford called the game “authentic,” said it would star Sergeant Baker, and revealed it would be self-published rather than published by Ubisoft like the previous games. He also shared that it would heavily focus on storytelling, and Gearbox’s experience working with Telltale Games has shaped how it approaches narrative. Whether or not the game will contain the copious amounts of blood and gore seen in other games remains to be seen.

If you’re looking for other postapocalyptic shooters to look forward to, there’s no shortage of them right now. Metro Exodus continues the grim story of Artyom in 2019, and Bethesda recently revealed Rage 2 — gameplay from the shooter will be shown at E3, and it looks to be much more colorful and humorous than the 2011 original.