 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

You can wear the Death Stranding 2 watch, but it costs three PS5s

By
DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer

If Neil’s watch stood out to you in the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer, great news: you can buy that exact model for yourself. The only downside is that it will run you the same price as three PS5s, or two PS5 Pros and a few games. In other words, the watch is $1,500 (but could cost more).

Recommended Videos

The watch is the American classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition. It’s not yet available for purchase (it releases June 26, 2025), but you can sign up to be notified when it goes on sale. It uses automatic timekeeping and measures 36mm x 48mm, is water resistant up to 50 meters, and has an 80-hour power reserve.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

That said, if you’re interested, act fast. Only 2,000 of these watches will be made, and despite the price, they’re likely to sell out quickly.

The limited-edition Death Stranding 2 Watch.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

From an aesthetic standpoint, the Boulton Death Stranding 2 LE is sleek, slim, and understated. The watch is mostly black, with a few silver accents for the hour markers and a bold orange second hand that fits the Death Stranding color scheme.

It has a three-hand movement but no date function. The watch is simple, breaking down timekeeping to its most bare form. The strap is also made of titanium with a butterfly buckle.

The watch is currently listed at 1,380 GBP. If that translates to the global price, then the estimate of $1,500 might actually be a bit too low — at the present moment, 1,380 GBP equates to roughly $1,780.

Death Stranding 2 releases June 26 for PlayStation 5, the same date as the watch. Everything we’ve seen of the game so far promises a markedly Kojima-like experience, including an enemy with a laser-beam-firing guitar.

Preorders for Death Stranding 2 will go live on March 17, with both a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition for interested fans.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Death Stranding 2: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Sam Bridges walks on a ridge in front of the moon.

There were plenty of hints along the way, and even some leaks by the leading man himself, but it was only made official at the Game Awards 2022 that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is an upcoming PS5 game. Coming from the same influential and creative mind as the original, as well as the Metal Gear franchise before it, Hideo Kojima introduced the game himself. Of course, nothing about Kojima's games are straight forward, and what was revealed about Death Stranding 2 probably raised more questions than it answered. This game will be going head to head with Metal Gear Solid Delta and Ghost of Yotei this year, so competition is high. We're strapping on our boots, connecting to our BBs, and are ready to make the trek to find out everything there is about Death Stranding 2.

Don't forget to get a complete look at all the upcoming video games, upcoming Xbox Series X games, and upcoming PC games to plan out your 2025.
Release date

Read more
PS5 vs. Xbox Series S
ps5 vs xbox series s release date 710x400

Between the regular PlayStation 5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, buying a current-gen console is not as simple as it once was. However, you do need to make the right choice if you want to play the best PS5 games or best Xbox Series games, which is the most important factor in a gaming machine. Sure, many games are now cross-platform, but not all of them. We compared the PS5 to the Xbox Series X already, but what about the S? Let's pit Sony's console against the smaller Xbox and see which one is worth it for you.
PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series S: specs
Right off the bat, we need to point out that the PS5 and Xbox Series S are aimed toward slightly different audiences, and their specs do differ a considerable amount. The PS5 is aimed toward a "premium" audience looking for high-end visuals and performance, while the Series S is presented as more of an affordable option to get as many players on board as possible. You'll notice the PS5 is a more powerful system in many ways than the Series S, but that doesn't necessarily mean deciding between the two is easy. When it comes to specs, both offer custom SSDs (solid-state drives), meaning games and apps will load incredibly fast. This is a huge upgrade from the current generation's HDDs (hard disk drives), which are starting to show their age as games become much larger in scope.

The main difference between the two on the surface is that the Series S lacks a disc drive, while the standard PS5 will accept 4K UHD Blu-Ray discs. This could be a major factor for some, especially those with less reliable internet connections. The standard PS5 will cost more than the Xbox Series S, and a lower price point could prove to be the most enticing factor when choosing one over the other.

Read more
PS5 restock update: Where you can buy a PS5 right now
PS5 and DualSense art.

When the PlayStation 5 first launched back in November 2020, it was nearly impossible to get your hands on the highly anticipated console. Despite demand being through the roof, chip shortages heavily cut production -- and due to sustained consumer interest, it was a problem that plagued the PS5 for years after launch.

Thankfully, we're happy to report that those issues have largely been resolved, making it pretty easy to grab a PS5 these days. The launch of the PS5 Pro has ignited another buying frenzy, and with Black Friday coming up, Sony has even cut the price of the base PS5.

Read more