You can wear the Death Stranding 2 watch, but it costs three PS5s

DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH | Pre-Order Trailer

If Neil’s watch stood out to you in the Death Stranding 2: On the Beach trailer, great news: you can buy that exact model for yourself. The only downside is that it will run you the same price as three PS5s, or two PS5 Pros and a few games. In other words, the watch is $1,500 (but could cost more).

The watch is the American classic Boulton Death Stranding 2 Limited Edition. It’s not yet available for purchase (it releases June 26, 2025), but you can sign up to be notified when it goes on sale. It uses automatic timekeeping and measures 36mm x 48mm, is water resistant up to 50 meters, and has an 80-hour power reserve.

That said, if you’re interested, act fast. Only 2,000 of these watches will be made, and despite the price, they’re likely to sell out quickly.

From an aesthetic standpoint, the Boulton Death Stranding 2 LE is sleek, slim, and understated. The watch is mostly black, with a few silver accents for the hour markers and a bold orange second hand that fits the Death Stranding color scheme.

It has a three-hand movement but no date function. The watch is simple, breaking down timekeeping to its most bare form. The strap is also made of titanium with a butterfly buckle.

The watch is currently listed at 1,380 GBP. If that translates to the global price, then the estimate of $1,500 might actually be a bit too low — at the present moment, 1,380 GBP equates to roughly $1,780.

Death Stranding 2 releases June 26 for PlayStation 5, the same date as the watch. Everything we’ve seen of the game so far promises a markedly Kojima-like experience, including an enemy with a laser-beam-firing guitar.

Preorders for Death Stranding 2 will go live on March 17, with both a Standard Edition and a Collector’s Edition for interested fans.