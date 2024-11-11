 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Overwatch Classic is bringing 6v6 back — and that’s not all

By
D.Va out of her mech and in the air shooting her gun in Overwatch.
Blizzard Entertainment

Blizzard has officially announced how it’s bringing 6v6 back to Overwatch, and it’s definitely more than what we expected. Beyond just bringing the old ways back to the game after removing them for Overwatch 2, Blizzard has announced a new event called Overwatch Classic that will reflect what the game was like with Overwatch 1.0.

Before Ana and Sombra, before defense and tank were one class, and before added game modes, Overwatch redefined the hero shooter and conquered the genre for years (although that might be changing soon with Marvel Rivals and Deadlock on the horizon). Over time, the developers have fine-tuned the heroes, changed a lot of their move sets, and introduced changes in an attempt to give all classes a chance and to remove the possibility of players building unbalanced metas.

Recommended Videos

There have been two giant changes over the series’ history. The first is the introduction of the role queue to ensure there were a set number of roles (two damage, two tanks, and two support) per team. Then, with Overwatch 2, the Blizzard team changed the game from a 6v6 experience to a 5v5 one.

Related

Overwatch Classic is a series of limited-time events where players can experience what the game used to be. According to a blog post, the events will “feature heroes and balance from popular moments in the game’s history, ranging from the fast-paced and frantic gameplay of the 2017 Moth Meta to the triple-tank, triple-support style of Goats.”

In this first edition — which launches on November 12 and runs to December 2 — Blizzard will be bringing back the original maps and the first four modes. Players will also be able to play with the original 21 characters, along with their kits. So, yes, that means Widowmaker is back to being overpowered and Symmetra is still a support hero that needs a lot of work. The developers are also adding the No Hero Limits rule during the first few days, so you can return to that classic five Genji composition if you want.

Of course, the biggest change is the move back to 6v6 fights. While Blizzard was confident in the switch to 5v5 when it launched Overwatch 2, the team has since found that it didn’t address all of the problems. For example, it reduced the variety between matches and didn’t help with balancing tank characters.

The blog post clarifies that Overwatch Classic isn’t a part of the team’s broader 6v6 plans. They still want to do tests over time to gather more feedback.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is bringing back several fan-favorite features
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will bring back several fan-requested features when it launches this fall. That list includes a Classic Prestige progression system, a round-ending Best Kill clip, and more.

Developed by Treyarch, Black Ops 6 is the first Call of Duty game being released fully under Xbox's Activision ownership. With the stakes high, there's a lot of pressure on Treyarch to deliver this year. It looks as though the studio is taking that task seriously, as Black Ops 6 seemingly takes years of fan feedback and requests into account.

Read more
Xbox Games Showcase 2024 + Black Ops 6 Direct: How to watch and what to expect
Indiana jones buried in the sand.

Xbox has had a rough year. From the divisive reactions to its multiplatform plans to layoffs and the shuttering of lauded studios like Tango Gameworks, there hasn't been much of a reason to be excited for Xbox recently. Microsoft is hoping to change that on Sunday as it will hold its annual Xbox Games Showcase to give us a glimpse at titles coming from its first-party studios and third-party partners over the course of the next year or two.

It's even holding a Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct right after. If you're an Xbox fan, this is obviously an event that you need to tune into. To help with that, we've rounded up everything you need to know about where and when to watch 2024's Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct, as well as what your expectations for the presentation should be.
When is the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
The 2024 Xbox Games Showcase will begin at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, June 9. The Black Ops 6 Direct will begin immediately after that multigame showcase concludes. Although Microsoft has not committed to an exact start time for that Direct, the Xbox Games Showcase has historically lasted anywhere from an hour to an hour and a half.
Where to watch the 2024 Xbox Games Showcase and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct
Xbox Games Showcase 2024 + Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct (Sunday Live at 10a PT/1p ET)

Read more
Will Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 be on Xbox Game Pass?
Key art for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 2.

Activision Blizzard, which is now owned by Microsoft, has just confirmed that the next Call of Duty game is titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. There's been one major point of contention ahead of this year's Call of Duty: Will it be on Xbox Game Pass at launch? A new report from The Wall Street Journal suggests that is the case.

Historically, Microsoft has added all its first-party games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda to Game Pass the day they launched. That applies to big AAA releases like Starfield, as well as more experimental titles like 2022's Pentiment and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, which came out this week. Microsoft's public messaging thus far has teased that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will come to the Xbox Game Pass. That said, Microsoft has not officially confirmed it, so there have been conflicting reports on this actually being the case.

Read more