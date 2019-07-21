Gaming

Overwatch Role Queue system will change the metagame, for better or worse

Aaron Mamiit
By

Blizzard said that the new Role Queue system for Overwatch will help make sure that matches remain “fair and fun,” but the jury is still out on whether the change is good for the long-term health of the multiplayer shooter.

The Role Queue system is designed to ease the tension at the start of Quick Play and Competitive Play matches, when players select their heroes while responding to the choices of others to create a formidable team, according to Blizzard. Under the new system, players will first choose the kind of hero that they want to play — Damage, Support, or Tank — and they will be matched into a group of two Damage heroes, two Support heroes, and two Tank heroes.

The three roles will have their own queue, with estimates provided for the waiting time of each one. Blizzard said that players who line up in roles that have high demand may get rewards, and for Competitive Play, each role will earn separate Skill Ratings.

Role Queue is currently available in the public test region on Overwatch for the PC, with a two-week beta from August 13 to September 1 for addition testing and feedback. The system will then be fully available in Quick Play and Competitive Play starting September 1 for the start of Competitive Season 18.  The change, however, will be implemented in all Overwatch League matches in Stage 4, which starts on July 25.

The pending addition of the Role Queue system is expected to change the Overwatch landscape, and its sudden entry into the Overwatch League will shake up the metagame. The new feature appears to be a reaction to GOATS, a strategy named after the team that popularized it, that rolls out three Tank heroes and three Support heroes.

GOATS was effective, but it was not considered fun to watch as there were no flashy plays from popular Damage heroes such as Tracer and Genji. While game director Jeff Kaplan tried to dispel any misconception that the implementation of the system is due to a desire to change the Overwatch League metagame, the fact is that Role Queue effectively kills the GOATS strategy, and brings back Damage heroes to the spotlight.

The Role Queue system may have its merits, but there are concerns that queue times in Quick Play and Competitive Play may be too long for Tank heroes and Support heroes, as most players want to use Damage heroes. In addition, the feature eliminates flex Overwatch League players who specialize in switching between roles depending on team’s need.

Blizzard is attempting to patch up some problems in Overwatch through the Role Queue system, but fans will have to wait and see whether the feature will benefit the game in the long run.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best free-to-play games of 2019
input club keystone keyboard adapts hardware ai
Computing

The Keystone keyboard powers your typing or gaming with built-in A.I.

A new keyboard from Input Club, called Keystone, aims to improve consumer's typing response and accuracy by including an adaptive A.I. process in the hardware. By finding patterns in typists' behavior, it adapts for greater efficiency.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
final fantasy xiv amaurot dungeon guide ffxiv shadowbringers
Gaming

History unfolds in this Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Amaurot dungeon guide

Practically throwing you back in time with his fancy creation magicks, you'll bear witness to the calamity that befell Amaurot, the ancient city of his people. In this FFXIV: Shadowbringers Amaurot dungeon guide, we'll see you through what…
Posted By Josh Brown
best android game controllers satechi 2
Mobile

Get your game on with the best controllers for Android smartphones

If you're looking to do some serious gaming on an Android device, you're going to need a gamepad. Here are the best controllers for Android games on smartphones and tablets, with rechargeable and wireless options.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best free fps games you can download quake champions
Gaming

Wage war on a budget with these fun and free first-person shooters

We all know about Halo and Call of Duty by now, but what about quality titles that won't cost you upward of $60? Check out our picks for the best free first-person shooter games from Paladins to Quake Champions.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
wargroove impressions review feature img
Gaming

Get Nindie with it and check out these awesome indie games for the Switch

The Nintendo Switch's portability makes indies feel at home on the platform. Luckily, there are plenty of great titles to choose from. Here are our picks for the best Nintendo Switch indie games.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Law firm files class-action lawsuit over Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drifting issue

A class-action lawsuit has been filed over the Joy-Con drifting issue of the Nintendo Switch. The lawsuit alleges that the joysticks on the Joy-Cons are defective, resulting in the controllers registering movement even without player input.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends cheaters permanent hardware ban
Gaming

Respawn against Apex Legends players using keyboard and mouse on consoles

Respawn said that it does not condone players using keyboard and mouse in Apex Legends on consoles. Some players believe that the alternate input device gives too much of an advantage over players using controllers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

Blizzard teases Overwatch hero 31, but name and image may have already leaked

Blizzard teased hero 31 of Overwatch through a faux Developer Update that featured a wormhole and several complicated equations. However, the new character's name and image may have already been leaked.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best free MMORPGs
Gaming

Be forewarned, these free MMORPGs will slay your spare time

Have ample time on your hands and an unquenchable thirst to beat, battle, and blast your way through worlds of fantasy and sci-fi splendor? Check out our picks for the best free MMORPGs.
Posted By Steven Petite
best ps4 exclusives bloodandtruthps4games
Buying Guides

The PS4 has great exclusives, but which ones should you get? Here are the best

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Best Free to Play Games
Gaming

These awesome free-to-play games might be even better than the ones you paid for

Believe it or not, free-to-play games have evolved into engaging, enjoyable experiences. Here are a few of our favorites that you can play right now, including Warframe and the perennially popular League of Legends.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
hideo kojima death stranding sdcc 2019
Gaming

Hideo Kojima reveals Death Stranding box art, mentions Keanu Reeves at SDCC 2019

Hideo Kojima was a part of a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. The legendary game director revealed the final box art for the Standard Edition and Steelbook of Death Stranding, while also mentioning Keanu Reeves and streaming games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Free Flight Simulators
Gaming

Take to the virtual skies with these free flight simulators

You don't have to spend the entirety of your paycheck to become a virtual ace, at least when it comes to flight simulation. Our list of the best free flight simulators will let you unleash your inner Maverick.
Posted By Steven Petite