 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Overwatch 2 is collaborating with Transformers, and it looks radical

By

The long-awaited Transformers and Overwatch 2 collaboration is almost here. Blizzard Entertainment released a cinematic trailer on Monday teasing the crossover and introducing new skins.

Recommended Videos

The event is set to launch on July 9. Not much is known yet, but the trailer reveals four skins. Reinhardt fits right in with his red, white, and blue Optimus Prime skin, but we also get Bastion as Bumblebee, Illari as Arcee, and Ramattra as Megatron. The four do battle, showing off some classic Transformers moves, combined with their Overwatch playstyles. For example, Bastion turns into the Bumblebee vehicle with a cannon on the back, while Reinhardt uses his trademark hammer.

This spread also means each class gets at least one option if they’re interested in a skin. It’s a shame Blizzard didn’t have skins for other robots in the game like Zenyatta, but this is a good variety.

Of course, as with other Overwatch 2 collaborations, Blizzard will likely include a limited-time mode and other cosmetics. We’ll have to wait and see what the full event will look like, although since it is launching tomorrow, we’ll likely see it soon.

Blizzard has been teasing the crossover for a bit. In June, it announced Season 11 of Overwatch 2, called “Super Mega Ultrawatch,” which was packed with nostalgic features. Along with the Transformers, players also got some Power Rangers cosmetics to play around with. Then, Blizzard released an online comic that seems to imply that the Transformers are somewhat canon in the Overwatch universe.

Overwatch 2 has been all in on pop culture collaborations as of late, with Cowboy Bebop, Power Rangers, and One Punch Man being just a few examples over the past year and a half.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Dragon’s Dogma 2 changed how I look at fast travel in video games
The Arisen and pawns set out to explore Dragon's Dogma 2.

I never had reason to give much thought to fast travel in games before starting Dragon's Dogma 2. In most open-world games that include the feature, the only requirement for accessing it is reaching points of interest. Once players do so, they are generally free to zip from point to point around the map with little to no inconvenience. That isn't how Dragon's Dogma 2 operates -- fast travel is based around a limited currency called Ferrystones -- and it has completely changed my mindset on the mechanic as a whole.

There was a bit of buzz about how fast travel would be implemented prior to the game's release. "Just give it a try. Travel is boring? That's not true. It's only an issue because your game is boring. All you have to do is make travel fun," game director Hideaki Itsuno stated when speaking to IGN about Capcom's limited approach to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2. While I don't fully agree with that statement, I'll admit that Capcom didn't just make travel fun in Dragon's Dogma 2 -- it made it terrifying.
Slow and steady
I didn't even find the requisite item to fast travel until several hours into my playthrough, but by then, my mindset around navigating the world had been established. My first few adventures in Dragon's Dogma 2 felt somewhat similar to my first Souls game in the sense that I fell into the trap of approaching it like a more traditional open-world RPG to disastrous results. My initial big mistake was underestimating nighttime.

Read more
Overwatch 2’s collaboration with Cowboy Bebop works surprisingly well
Cassidy's Spike skin in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard Entertainment announced that Overwatch 2's next crossover is with Cowboy Bebop, and a snazzy trailer recreates the anime's iconic opening with the collaboration's character skins.

The collaboration begins on March 12, when Legendary skins, emotes, and other items based on Cowboy Bebop will appear in the game's store. So far, a Cassidy skin based on Spike Spiegel, an Ashe skin that turns her into Faye Valentine, a Jet Black skin for Mauga, an Ed skin for Sombra, and an Ein Wrecking Ball skin are all confirmed for Overwatch 2. Although players will have to pay for most of these skins with microtransactions, the Wrecking Ball skin based on Ein will be obtainable for free.

Read more
Bringing Helldivers 2 to Xbox eventually isn’t such a bad idea
Four soldiers walk in front of a blue Super Earth flag in the Helldivers 2 trailer.

It bugs Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer that Arrowhead Game Studios and Sony Interactive Entertainment's Helldivers 2 is not on Xbox. In a recent interview with Game File, Spencer stated that he's "not exactly sure who it helps in the industry by not being on Xbox," even though he understands that "there's a legacy in console gaming that we're going to benefit by shipping games and not putting them on other places."

That raises a good question: Should Helldivers 2 come to Xbox Series X/S? No plans for that are announced at this time. Although Spencer is likely saying Sony should do this because it would line up with Microsoft's current strategy, I don't think it would be such a bad idea once we're a ways out from this console exclusive's launch. At the very least, the wild success Helldivers 2 has seen on PC proves that PlayStation may benefit from eventually releasing more of its games on other platforms. The company already seems keenly aware of that, too.

Read more