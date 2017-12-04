‘Overwatch’ gets esports team skins and new currency in 2018

Earlier in 2017, Activision Blizzard announced The Overwatch League, an esports organization comprised of teams from around the world. It’s one of the first esports leagues to introduce location-based teams in the same vein as traditional sports, and Overwatch players will soon be able to show their support for their hometown with special skins.

To make Overwatch matches easier to follow for viewers, Blizzard’s designers have created color-based skins for use in the game. The “home” version skins for all 12 will be available as official Overwatch League skins in 2018, and there will be options for all 26 in-game characters.

“Just like with traditional sports jerseys, purchasing Overwatch League skins will provide monetary support for teams in the league, and they’re also a great way to show off your team pride in the game,” league commissioner Nate Nanzer said in the announcement video.

A new currency called “League Tokens” will be included in Overwatch to make Overwatch League purchases, and it will not be used for anything else in the game. The tokens will not be used for loot boxes, so you can purchase the exact skin you were hoping to get, and when they’re introduced in early 2018, Blizzard will provide players on all platforms with enough tokens to purchase one skin.

The Overwatch League kicks off on January 10, and 12 teams will be participating across the Atlantic and Pacific divisions.

Boston Uprising

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

New York Excelsior

Philadelphia Fusion

Dallas Fuel

Los Angeles Gladiators

Los Angeles Valiant

San Francisco Shock

Seoul Dynasty

Shanghai Dragons

A pre-season is also taking place from December 6 to 9, and when the regular season begins, matches will take place multiple times a day throughout each month.

The Overwatch League includes teams owned by several familiar faces from the world of professional sports. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft co-owns the Boston Uprising, and Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke co-owns the Los Angeles Gladiators. New York Mets Chief Operating Officer Jeff Wilpon is a partner at Sterling.VC, a venture capital fund in charge of the New York Excelsior.

Overwatch is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.