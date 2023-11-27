Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Destiny 2‘s next expansion, The Final Shape, has been delayed. The DLC will now launch on June 6, 2024. Prior to that date, the shooter will get a new two-month event dubbed Into the Light.

The news of The Final Shape‘s delay shouldn’t come as a surprise. Just this month, developer Bungie was hit by a layoff wave that will reportedly cut around 100 staff members. At the time, Bloomberg reported that The Final Shape would be bumped to June. Bungie has now confirmed that report in a blog post.

The release date for The Final Shape has moved to June 4, 2024 to allow for an even bigger and bolder vision. New content available is also in development, including Destiny 2: Into the Light, a two-month content update for all players starting in April.https://t.co/cNAG0j1dlV pic.twitter.com/zvEhfeCNut — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) November 27, 2023

The developer outlined what the game’s content rollout will look like ahead of the DLC on June 6. Season of the Wish, the new season that launches tomorrow, will now stretch until The Final Shape‘s release. Bungie says it will create new content for the season to fill that space, including a new series of quests called Wishes. The Guardian Gamesevent is also moving up to March as part of the change.

The bigger update is that Destiny 2 will get a two-month event called Into the Light in April. Bungie hasn’t confirmed what that will entail, but it’ll prepare players for The Final Shape‘s story. Right before the DLC launches, May will bring some changes to PvP content, including three new maps.

Despite detailing the new road map, Bungie is still tight-lipped on what The Final Shape will entail following a blog post that noted its scope had changed in the wake of the layoffs. It’s still unclear how the final product will be affected, as Bungie let go several key team members in quality assurance, audio, community, and more.

Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 6, 2024.

