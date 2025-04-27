 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Paranormal puzzle game Ghost Town is a step forward for VR

By
A man shines a light in a dark room in Ghost Town
Fireproof Games

My favorite thing about following the video game industry closely as part of my job is seeing how much it evolves over time. It’s a joy to see something like mobile games grow from playing Snake on my phone to console-quality games. And it’s similarly rewarding to follow a studio from its debut game to its bigger, more ambitious projects decades later. Ghost Town lets me see both of those evolutions play out at once.

The new VR puzzle game is the latest project by Fireproof Games. If you’ve played a lot of mobile games over the years, you may recognize that name as the developer behind The Room, an excellent series of moody escape room games. After four hits on mobile, Fireproof would expand its skillset with 2020’s The Room VR: A Dark Matter, a must-have VR game that showed how much more the studio could do. Five years later, Fireproof has raised the bar for both itself and VR gaming at large again with Ghost Town.

Recommended Videos

In The Room series, players mostly solve a series of puzzle boxes as a creepy backstory unfolds in the background. Ghost Town is very different in that it’s a narrative game first and foremost that better threads its tactile puzzles into a story. The adventure follows Edith Penrose, a ghost hunter who sets out to find her brother after a paranormal encounter. Her quest takes her from the seas of Scotland to an eerie otherworld as she casts out stray spirits and solves plenty of puzzles.

It’s much bigger in scope than any of Fireproof’s previous games, but it’s anchored by reliable gameplay. Building on The Room VR, Ghost Town has players grabbing objects and tinkering with switches to solve tactile puzzles enhanced by smooth motion controls. These sections follow The Room’s lead by throwing me in an interconnected series of interactions that I need to approach like an escape room. One has me creating a concoction in a test tube by scouring a room for clues as to what liquids I need to pour in. Another has me pointing a light around a room and finding clues hidden in the shadows it casts. Those moments are, unsurprisingly, where Ghost Town is at its best.

Related

In between those larger set pieces, I’m doing more one-off puzzles that naturally slide into the story. When I head back to my flat and show my ghost hunting partner an artifact I’ve found, I toss it into a machine and analyze it by dragging a microphone around its surface and looking for a specific pattern as we chat. Those micro puzzles allow the story to play out more fluidly rather than between long gameplay sequences.

Though I do love that evolution of Fireproof’s formula, there are moments where I wish the one-off puzzles had a little more depth to them. Since they aren’t always built to tie into the next step, a few great ideas can be left feeling a little one-note. That’s to be expected considering that Fireproof is shaking up a formula it has perfected with five games in order a decade. It hits on some truly great ideas, like during its P.T. reminiscent finale, but there’s room to push its blossoming ideas even more.

A hand turns a crank in Ghost Town.
Fi

That same dynamic can be felt in the narrative, which is the biggest swing the studio makes here. Ghost Town tells a fun supernatural story that does a great job at creating a paranormal reality where science and supernatural meet. It’s more cinematic than The Room too, with one standout chapter sending me up a haunted lighthouse as a ghost tries to evade me. The storytelling does feel a bit loose, though, as there’s a lot of lore packed into four or five hours of constantly moving story beats that don’t always feel connected. Still, it moves through some exciting set pieces that take full advantage of VR’s ability to convincingly transport us to new places. 

Ghost Town feels like as much of an evolution for Fireproof Games as it does a new beginning. It’s a studio reaching its pinnacle with The Room and starting again from the ground up. I almost see it as a re-debut — and a great one at that. Though just as exciting to me is how it feels like a step forward for VR as a whole too. Just look at the jump from The 7th Guest VR to Ghost Town, two very similar paranormal puzzle games that feel at least five years apart rather than two. Games like Ghost Town continue to turn VR into a viable platform full of gems for anyone committed to the tech. Who knows where it will be 10 years from now, but I hope Fireproof Games is at the head of the table by then.

Ghost Town is out now on Steam VR and Meta Quest headsets.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Senior Gaming Editor
As Digital Trends' Senior Gaming Editor, Giovanni Colantonio oversees all things video games at Digital Trends. As a veteran…
Metro Awakening and Batman: Arkham Shadow are the future of VR gaming
Key art for Metro Awakening.

After years of waiting, VR adaptations of iconic video game franchises are at a turning point with the release of Batman: Arkham Shadow and Metro Awakening.

While it has been over a decade since the Oculus Rift seriously kicked off VR gaming as a worthwhile subsect of this medium, it has taken a while for it to hit console and PC gaming’s AAA quality level. If a flatscreen game or series got adapted for VR, it was with a short and simple tech demo-like release or a VR conversion of an older game beholden to the design constraints of a classic. This still yielded some good results, but it meant VR gaming lacked an identity within hardcore gaming franchises and was relegated to novelty spinoff status.

Read more
Wilmot Works it Out is the ultimate video game for jigsaw puzzle lovers
Puzzle pieces appear on the floor in Wilmot Works it Out.

There are few things I find more pleasurable in this life than a good jigsaw puzzle. Anytime I can find the time to crack open a box and lay pieces out on my coffee table, I'm most at peace. I won't even turn on music; I'll just sit for hours and zone out to the sound of my hand rifling through the box. It's a rare moment where I'm able to block everything out and just enjoy the simple moments of life.

There are plenty of virtual jigsaw puzzle games that replicate that experience, but Wilmot Works it Out is actually about it. A pseudo-sequel to 2019's Wilmot's Warehouse, a game simply about organizing boxes, Flock developer Hollow Ponds' latest simply tasks players with putting together puzzles by moving square pieces around the floor. It's almost a cheeky design joke riffing on Wilmot's previous outing, but I've found it to be an oddly moving experience. It's a peaceful celebration of life's quiet moments tied up in a small, charming puzzle game.

Read more
Ghost of Yotei: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
A samurai stares at a mountain.

Ghost of Tsushima was an outstanding game to end the PS4 generation with. Sucker Punch chose to pivot to a new IP far divorced from its past Infamous or Sly Cooper games and focus on a more grounded and historically influenced game about the Mongol invasion of the island of Tsushima. Naturally, we all expected a continuation of the story since that was just one small component of that conflict. Indeed, a sequel will be an upcoming video game, but not in the way we all expected. Ghost of Yotei has been revealed and is making some big changes, but also holding true to what Sucker Punch believes to be the core of the series. Similar to Death Stranding 2: On the Beach and Marvel's Wolverine, we have a lot left to discover about this new game. Let's follow the wind together to find out all we can about this upcoming PS5 game.

There's a chance Ghost of Yotei will also be an upcoming PC game, but you won't find it on a list of upcoming Xbox Series X games or upcoming Switch games.
Release date

Read more