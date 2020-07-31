PlayStation revealed collective in-game player statistics for Ghost of Tsushima on Friday, July 31, demonstrating the game’s sheer popularity among PS4 owners from their gameplay activity.



Among those playing Ghost of Tsushima online, PlayStation captioned the tweet with a calculated 57.5 million duels in combat, 15.5 player-captured images, foxes petted totaling 8.8 million, and 810.3 years on horseback.

More in-game statistics include 17.1 million completed bamboo strikes, 37.5 million honored Inari Shrines, 28.1 million played flute songs, 16.2 million visited hot springs, 14.2 million written haikus, 139.4 million submitted foes, and over 156 million standoffs. Given these are 10 days’ worth of statistics, these numbers will undoubtedly grow over time.

Ghost of Tsushima is Sony developer Sucker Punch’s effort released earlier in July and the PS4’s newest exclusive IP, taking place during the samurai era in Japan with a major focus on sword combat and stealth mechanics. With the game out for 10 days, PlayStation revealed gameplay statistics on its Twitter account.

You've all been busy! Stats from the first 10 days of #GhostofTsushima ⚔️ 57.5 million duels

???? 8.8 million foxes petted

???? 810 years on horseback

???? 15.5 million photos taken And more: pic.twitter.com/5LFSxvSjbC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 31, 2020

Ghost of Tsushima has been a resounding success for both Sucker Punch and Sony. The game is now the fastest-selling new IP for the PlayStation 4, according to PlayStation. With Ghost of Tsushima shipping 2.4 million copies in its first three days of release internationally, the game is a clear commercial and critical success for Sony. Digital Trends gave the game 4.5 stars, praising it for its contemplative narrative, presentation, and impressive open-world but was crucial of characters’ awkward facial animations.

Ghost of Tsushima is likely one of the PlayStation 4’s final swan songs, along with The Last of Us Part II, which was also a huge record-setting success, selling 4 million copies in its first three days of release. Cross-platform titles like Cyberpunk 2077 and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will release on the console before, or just as, the PlayStation 5 launches, but Ghost of Tsushima marks the last significant new IP to release during the PlayStation 4’s life cycle.

With a string of successful exclusives, Sony may be able to continue its stride with the PlayStation 5, with releases like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Horizon Forbidden West in development. The PS5 does not currently have a set launch date, though it will be arriving in the 2020 holiday season.

