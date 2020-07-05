The PlayStation 5 is set to launch in a few months in time for the holiday season, but apparently Sony has not yet finalized the console’s price tag.

A Reddit user who goes by the name youessbee shared in the PS5 subreddit that he took a Nielsen survey on the price of the PlayStation 5 and its digital version.

“As mentioned in the product description, the pricing of this new product (PlayStation 5) has not yet been determined,” a screenshot of the survey reads. The survey also assigns “random” pricing to the console of 349 British pounds for the base console and 259 British pounds for the digital version, which is equivalent to about $436 and $323, respectively.

The Reddit user claims that after taking Nielsen surveys on TV shows and movies with “random” synopses, a show or film with the same story is released after some months. This does not necessarily mean that these are the exact prices for the PlayStation 5 though, as youessbee said that in previous surveys, the prices mentioned are low, with the products released with a 20% increase in cost.

If the survey and screenshot are true, Sony might be taking the answers to these surveys seriously, and may decide on the PlayStation 5 price at the last minute. The price tags in the survey, meanwhile, follow rumors that there will be a price difference of about $100 between the two versions of the console.

Digital Trends has reached out to Sony for the legitimacy of the Nielsen surveys, and we will update this article as soon as we hear back.

PlayStation 5 vs. Xbox Series X

The price point will be one of the major factors in the battle of the next-generation consoles. The PlayStation 5 is expected to be released with a $500 price tag, and $400 for the digital version. Xbox head Phil Spencer, however, said he expects the Xbox Series X to compete favorably with its rival.

For now, gamers can do nothing but wait for the official announcements on the prices of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but it remains to be seen which one between Sony and Microsoft will reveal their console’s price tag first.

