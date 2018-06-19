Sony’s new PlayStation Hits line gives you acclaimed games for $20 each

Share

There are well more than 70 million PlayStation 4 consoles out in the wild, but Sony’s console still continues to light up the sales charts every month. If you’re a new PlayStation 4 owner, it can seem overwhelming to build up a library of games for the system, but Sony’s new PlayStation Hits lineup has you covered.

Starting June 28, many first-party and third-party PlayStation 4 games will be available in the United States for $20. The list includes older games like The Last of Us Remastered and Infamous: Second Son — which we already see going for that price in most stores — but it also includes Doom, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Yakuza 0, to name a few. Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience and Bloodborne — the latter of which was recently free through PlayStation Plus — are also part of the program.

You will be able to take advantage of the discounts regardless of how you choose to buy your games, as they will be available at retail stores as well as on the PlayStation Store. The game cases will have a red stripe across the top, so it should be easy to pick them out on store shelves.

PlayStation Hits will also be available in Canada, but you won’t get a uniform $20 price point on all the included games. Instead, Sony said the program will “start” at $20. Doom isn’t included in the Canadian lineup.

Sony said in the announcement that it plans to continue adding games to the PlayStation Hits program in the future, though it isn’t clear how long a game has to be on sale before it will be included. Battlefield 1, for instance, has been out for nearly as long as Doom but is not included, while Battlefield 4 is.

Most companies have moved away from the “greatest hits” or “platinum hits” release model this generation, though the prices of older games have still dropped over time. Nintendo is the exception, which its Nintendo Selects line giving deep discounts to games like Super Mario 3D Land on 3DS and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on Wii U. Given that Nintendo games tend to keep their value for far longer than other publishers’ titles, the program can save players quite a bit of cash.