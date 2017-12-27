‘Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’ headlines January’s free PlayStation Plus games

The holiday season is coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop playing great games. In January, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be treated to one of the best lineups of free games in recent memory, including a slow-burn stealth-action sequel from 2016.

Beginning on January 2, PlayStation Plus members can download seven free games, and they don’t stick to just one or two genres, either. The biggest title included in the batch is Eidos Montreal’s Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The sequel to Deus Ex: Human Revolution, the PlayStation 4 game once again follows augmented agent Adam Jensen as he attempts to keep the peace between natural humans and those outfitted with machine parts. The game mixes stealth and action elements together and can be played either as a pacifist or a genocidal maniac.

Also free on PlayStation 4 is Batman: The Telltale Series. With the studio’s famous comic book-inspired art style, the game places players into the role of both Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, and features appearances from characters like Catwoman and Harvey Dent. The sequel series, Batman: The Enemy Within, recently released on the console as well.

PlayStation 3 owners will be able to grab Sacred 3 for free in January. The action-role-playing fantasy game wasn’t particularly well-received when it released back in 2014, with critics taking issue with the way it streamlined role-playing mechanics. Also free on the console is The Book of Unwritten Tales 2. The point-and-click adventure game released for both the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 in 2015, but it’s strangely not a cross-buy title through PlayStation Plus.

The PlayStation Vita is still getting freebies from the program again and this month’s games are also free on PlayStation 4. First up is Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness, a visual novel based on the anime series. Vita and PlayStation 4 owners will also receive the pixel-art survival-horror adventure Uncanny Valley.

If you picked up a PlayStation VR headset during one of this holiday season’s ridiculous sales, you will also get a freebie. Starblood Arena is a competitive aerial shooter with a sense of humor reminiscent of Borderlands, and it should be the perfect game to try out with fellow virtual reality newcomers. If you want to try out the free-to-play Warframe, you can also receive a special booster pack containing credits, weapons, boosters, and a mod pack through February 13.