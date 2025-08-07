PlayStation Plus just added three amazing games you need to play this weekend (August 8-10)

I go back and forth almost every month debating whether or not the PlayStation Plus Essential or Extra games added to PS5 are better. The fact that I can never decide is a great problem to have, but I have a hard time believing that the Extra games will be able to hold a candle to what PlayStation has given us here. It isn’t new, but getting access to one of 2023’s best games of the year, which recently got a meaty piece of DLC, is reason enough to clear your weekend plans. Even if you’re not a soulslike kind of player, the other options are just as exciting for different audiences. That’s enough teasing, so let me dive right into these amazing PlayStation Plus games you need to play this weekend.

Lies of P

The big title this month is the hit soulslike that, to some, even surpasses FromSoftware’s efforts. I’ll leave that up to you to decide for yourself, but the fact that it is even a discussion should tell you that Lies of P is doing something special. This is a dark reinterpretation of the old Pinocchio story, where you play as a puppet in a world where all the other puppets have gone mad and started rampaging through the city. Combat is closer to a Bloodborne than a Dark Souls, meaning it encourages aggression and dodges rather than turtling behind a shield. The atmosphere and world are absolutely stunning, and the team clearly saw the rough edges in FromSoftware’s design and tried to smooth them over. Now that it also has difficulty options, everyone should give it a shot.

Lies of P is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

DayZ

Last week I suggested World War Z as an alternative zombie shooter, but that game doesn’t have the same intense survival vibes as DayZ. This game, which has its origins as a mod, is wildly influential for both survival games and helping inspire the Battle Royale genre. You will be dropped into a huge map filled with other players and NPC zombies to scavenge for loot in an effort to survive. You’ll need to find food, water, weapons, and medicine while trying to avoid zombies and other players who are looking to take all your stuff. If you’ve played PUBG before, imagine that, only there are hordes of zombies around the map. It is hardcore, unforgiving, and incredibly addictive.

DayZ is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

My Hero One’s Justice 2

For all you anime fans out there, PlayStation has you covered this weekend with a fun romp with the cast of My Hero Academia in My Hero One’s Justice 2. Look, I’m not going to overhype this game because it is average at best as a game. But, for a fan of the anime/manga who wants to see some awesome fan service (not that kind) and smash your favorite characters against each other like a kid playing with toys, this game nails it. The combat system is more flashy than deep, which makes it an ideal game to snag for free to play for a weekend and then uninstall. I do wish we would get better anime games in general, but this one is at least cool to look at and mess around with.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.