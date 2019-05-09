Final Fantasy VII Remake and MediEvil shine in latest State of Play

Share

Sony held its second “State of Play” presentation on May 9, offering a quick look at some of its upcoming games, including MediEvil and a certain long-awaited remake. The presentation was short and sweet, but it still got us excited about what the company has planned for the PlayStation 4 in the future. Here is what was shown.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

After years of dormancy, Square Enix pulled back the curtain on Final Fantasy VII Remake for the shortest of teases. The latest teaser trailer gave us a look at characters like Cloud and Aerith, and showed off the new real-time combat system, which resembles that in Kingdom Hearts. More information will be provided in June, likely from Square Enix itself.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The first trailer shown during State of Play was for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, a “massive” expansion for the game that will release on September 6. In the trailer, we see snow-covered environments filled with pine trees, deadly reptilian creatures barreling through the snow, and a warmer cave housing a massive vampire bat. At the very end of the trailer, we also see an enormous icy dragon.

Riverbond

If you’re looking for an adorable dungeon-crawler packed with some of your favorite characters, then Riverbond will be right up your alley. The hack-and-slash game lets you attack anything in the environment, leading to massive destruction, and it supports four-player cooperative play. Most exciting, however, is that it includes skins from fan-favorite indie games like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Shovel Knight, and Guacamelee! Riverbond hits PlayStation 4 this summer.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

From 20th Century Fox and Friday the 13th developer Illfonic comes Predator: Hunting Grounds, an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the classic film franchise. The game pits a fireteam against the titular monster in a battle to the death, with the Predator able to cloak itself to make detection more difficult. We didn’t see any gameplay in the reveal trailer, but it will hit PlayStation 4 in 2020.

MediEvil

Sir Daniel Fortesque’s return to PlayStation is shaping up nicely, if the gameplay we saw during State of Play is anything to go by. In a short trailer, we got a taste of the MediEvil remake’s visuals, which are as sharp as what we’d expect from DreamWorks. We also saw Daniel slashing at monsters and skeletons with his sword and special weapons, and most importantly, we got a release date. MediEvil will release for PlayStation 4 on October 25.

Away: The Survival Series

One of the weirdest games we’ve seen come to consoles in quite some time is Away: The Survival Series. The nature survival game puts you in control of an animal locked in “deadly competition” with every other animal, fighting to keep your place on the food chain. As a flying squirrel, for instance, you must use your evasiveness and stealth to avoid being eaten by much larger animals. You must find your way to a “Sanctuary” and avoid natural disasters in order to survive. A release date was not given for the game, but it will be available on PlayStation 4.