Digital Trends
Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Remake teaser steals the show during PlayStation’s State of Play

Final Fantasy VII Remake and MediEvil shine in latest State of Play

Gabe Gurwin
By
final fantasy vii remake progress

Sony held its second “State of Play” presentation on May 9, offering a quick look at some of its upcoming games, including MediEvil and a certain long-awaited remake. The presentation was short and sweet, but it still got us excited about what the company has planned for the PlayStation 4 in the future. Here is what was shown.

Final Fantasy VII Remake

After years of dormancy, Square Enix pulled back the curtain on Final Fantasy VII Remake for the shortest of teases. The latest teaser trailer gave us a look at characters like Cloud and Aerith, and showed off the new real-time combat system, which resembles that in Kingdom Hearts. More information will be provided in June, likely from Square Enix itself.

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

The first trailer shown during State of Play was for Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, a “massive” expansion for the game that will release on September 6. In the trailer, we see snow-covered environments filled with pine trees, deadly reptilian creatures barreling through the snow, and a warmer cave housing a massive vampire bat. At the very end of the trailer, we also see an enormous icy dragon.

Riverbond

If you’re looking for an adorable dungeon-crawler packed with some of your favorite characters, then Riverbond will be right up your alley. The hack-and-slash game lets you attack anything in the environment, leading to massive destruction, and it supports four-player cooperative play. Most exciting, however, is that it includes skins from fan-favorite indie  games like Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime, Shovel Knight, and Guacamelee! Riverbond hits PlayStation 4 this summer.

Predator: Hunting Grounds

From 20th Century Fox and Friday the 13th developer Illfonic comes Predator: Hunting Grounds, an asymmetrical multiplayer game based on the classic film franchise. The game pits a fireteam against the titular monster in a battle to the death, with the Predator able to cloak itself to make detection more difficult. We didn’t see any gameplay in the reveal trailer, but it will hit PlayStation 4 in 2020.

MediEvil

Sir Daniel Fortesque’s return to PlayStation is shaping up nicely, if the gameplay we saw during State of Play is anything to go by. In a short trailer, we got a taste of the MediEvil remake’s visuals, which are as sharp as what we’d expect from DreamWorks. We also saw Daniel slashing at monsters and skeletons with his sword and special weapons, and most importantly, we got a release date. MediEvil will release for PlayStation 4 on October 25.

Away: The Survival Series

One of the weirdest games we’ve seen come to consoles in quite some time is Away: The Survival Series. The nature survival game puts you in control of an animal locked in “deadly competition” with every other animal, fighting to keep your place on the food chain. As a flying squirrel, for instance, you must use your evasiveness and stealth to avoid being eaten by much larger animals. You must find your way to a “Sanctuary” and avoid natural disasters in order to survive. A release date was not given for the game, but it will be available on PlayStation 4.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to connect a Nintendo Switch controller to your PC
Assassin's Creed Odyssey review
Gaming

Google’s Stadia plans to make launch woes a relic of gaming history

Launch problems have sunk numerous recent releases including Bioware's Anthem and Bethesda's Fallout 76. Google Stadia is positioning itself as the solution, but can it convince the world's biggest game developers?
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
ps4, game console, Sony
Gaming

DualShock 4 is one of the best controllers ever, and you can use it with a PC

Sony's DualShock 4 controller has become a fan favorite, and some people want to use it with a PC. Here's how to connect a PS4 controller to your PC and start using it, either with an official adapter or unofficial software.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
borderlands 3 everything we know characters story and more location
Gaming

From the characters to the story, here's what we know about Borderlands 3

Gearbox Software has made it clear there's new Borderlands game on the way. Here is everything we know so far, from whether or not the game will be called "Borderlands 3," to potential story information hidden in other games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
app store reviews google play store
Mobile

Google plans bigger and better changes for Play Store reviews

Google plans to implement an updated approach to its Play Store reviews to focus on more recent and more relevant reviews that developers believe will better serve the public and provide a more accurate reflection of their apps.
Posted By Jackie Dove
Walmart PSVR Playstation VR bundle deal
Gaming

Get a PSVR and Five Nights at Freddy’s with new bundle deals at Walmart

If you don't own a PSVR yet, there are a couple of new bundle deals at Walmart. The two new bundles feature a combo of either Trover Saves the Universe and Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted or Blood & Truth & Everybody's Golf VR.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset
Deals

The HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headset price just fell below $100

Every gamer knows that a good headset is vital. Kingston makes some of the best and has been adding new models to its lineup every year, including some wireless models like the HyperX Cloud Flight which just dropped to less than $100.
Posted By Lucas Coll
logitech g502 lightspeed wireless mouse press image
Computing

Logitech’s wireless G502 Lightspeed is faster than wired gaming mice

Logitech created a wireless gaming mouse that outperforms wired mice. The wireless Logitech G502 Lightspeed delivers accurate tracking and responsive low-latency performance in an ergonomic design with 11 programmable buttons.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Everything you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online

If you want to play online multiplayer on Switch, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. Here's what you need to know about Nintendo Switch Online, from price to features to the awesome library of NES games.
Posted By Steven Petite
notable video game movies ranked from best to worst mortalkombatmovie
Gaming

Here are the most notable video games movies, ranked from best to worst

Video game movies have been around since Super Mario Bros. back in 1993, and they have had very mixed success over the years. These are video game movies ranked from best to worst, split into four categories.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Switch controllers
Gaming

Here's how you can play your favorite PC games with a Nintendo Switch controller

Nintendo's Switch controllers, including the Joy-Cons and the aptly titled Pro Controller, use Bluetooth, which makes them compatible with your PC. Here's how to start using them for PC gaming.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
microsoft xbox one review macro logo
Gaming

Having problems with your Xbox One console? We have the solutions

The Xbox One has evolved over the years, but so have its problems. Thankfully, we have solutions for some of the console's most enduring problems, whether you're experiencing issues with connectivity or your discs.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
fortnite week 1 challenges fortnite sky platforms
Gaming

Find all seven sky platforms with our guide to this weekly Fortnite challenge

Fortnite season 9 is finally here and with it comes a set of new challenges. One of the biggest obstacles players face this week tasks them with finding and visiting all the sky platforms on the map. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Cody Perez
Rage 2 Tim Willits interview Bethesda Avalanche Studios combat gunplay id software
Features

Tim Willits talks Doom’s influence on Rage 2 and why there are no sniper rifles

Digital Trends had the opportunity to sit down and speak with Tim Willits, studio director behind Doom developer id Software, to find out more about the development of Bethesda's upcoming first-person shooter Rage 2.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
best processors Core i7-7700K
Computing

Building a new PC? These are the best Intel processors no matter your budget

Intel chips are still arguably the best for gaming and other predominantly single-threaded tasks. If you're wanting an Intel chip for your next upgrade, this guide will show you the best Intel processors currently on the market.
Posted By Jon Martindale