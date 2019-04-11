Digital Trends
Gaming

Inside Final Fantasy VII dives into the making of Square Enix’s iconic game

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Inside Final Fantasy VII 7 developer interview retrospective documentary

With recent releases on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One, the PlayStation classic Final Fantasy VII was introduced to audiences that may have never experienced this pivotal Japanese RPG and gives experienced fans another chance to take the journey through Gaia. On Thursday, April 11, in the third entry in the series of developer featurettes exploring this legendary franchise, Inside Final Fantasy gives us a close look at Final Fantasy VII with insight from the game’s writer and director Yoshinori Kitase, art director Yusuke Naora, and publicity producer Shinji Hashimoto.

Kitase was previously the director and writer for Final Fantasy VI, but Final Fantasy VII was a massive step for him and the Square team overall. It was the first 3D Final Fantasy, which is casually respected from an external perspective all these years later, but was a major moment for the development team at the time. As such, that transition is a huge focus of this edition of Inside Final Fantasy.

“I’m pretty sure everyone will have different opinions on this, but the first time we felt that Final Fantasy had become an influential, epoch-making thing was when we made the television commercial for Final Fantasy VII,” Hashimoto said.

“A revolving 3D render of this very large building, Midgar, was used very frequently in commercials,” he added. “Up until that point, of course, the art had been beautiful, but it was only 2D. All of a sudden, there it was in 3D and full CG, and there was a palpable sense that before long, movies and games were going to start being the same thing. We really felt that we were approaching a new era and that was kind of the moment that we felt like we were grasping something really new.”

Beyond the shift to 3D, the team shared a few of their favorite moments from Final Fantasy VII. Despite the game originally releasing back in 1997, the team shied away from specific spoilers so that players that are getting their hands on the game for the first time can share the same experience that millions of others have.

“The opening scene where you see Midgar has an incredible impact,” Kitase said. “Of course, I can’t help but recall that famous scene with Aerith, either. And then I don’t want to give anything away, but the scene at the end where Red XIII is running … I’ll never forget it.”

Naora dug even deeper into that “famous scene.” “My favorite scene? Uh … that would definitely be a spoiler. So to word it in a way that doesn’t spoil anything, the greatest tragedy in that game, the greatest tragedy in that story is a part that I really love. The cinematics, the battle, and the drama all come together and combine beautifully with the visuals and the sound and the music. It gave us all goosebumps as we were making it.”

It’s far out, but new and old players will be able to experience this incredible story, including that terrible tragedy, once again when Square Enix releases the Final Fantasy VII remake, which is currently in development.

Don't Miss

The best gaming laptops for 2019
Fortnite v8.30 patch update reboot van revive apex legends
Gaming

Fortnite update 8.30 adds teammate revival with new Reboot Van

Fortnite's Battle Royale mode is extending its competitive player-versus-player experience with a new mechanic. In every major point of interest, players can use eliminated players' Reboot Card at the Reboot Van and bring them back to life.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
xbox one gaming decline controller head
Gaming

Clear up some space on your Xbox One hard drive for the latest games

Removing and reinstalling games on the Xbox One's hard drive isn't difficult, but it's a process that not everyone is familiar with. Thankfully, our guide will run you through each step.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
PlayStation 4 Pro review
Gaming

Reach the platinum plateau: Everything you need to know about PS4 trophies

The PlayStation 4 rewards you with trophies for your achievements in various games. Here's what you need to know about PS4 trophies, including how to earn them and the different trophy levels.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

How to install a solid-state drive in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Razer Blade (2018) fortnite
Computing

Gaming on a laptop has never been better. These are your best options

Gaming desktops are powerful, but they tie you down to your desk. For those of us who prefer a more mobile experience, here are the best gaming laptops on the market, ranging from budget machines to maxed-out, wallet-emptying PCs.
Posted By Luke Larsen
how to choose a microsd card for the nintendo switch 98
Gaming

Play your games whenever you want with a MicroSD card for your Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch uses cartridge-based games, but its internal storage may fill up quicker than you would think. Here's what you should consider when picking out a MicroSD card to expand your Switch's storage capacity.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

From PUBG to Apex Legends, this is how battle royale happened

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in Twitch streaming and eSports.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
nintendo smash bros ultmate e3 2018 super ultimate 9
Deals

Retailers offer rare deal on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for Nintendo Switch

Various retailers have cut the price of Nintendo's fastest-selling game of all time. If you haven't grabbed Super Smash Bro. Ultimate yet, you can do so right now while this rare discount is available in stores and online.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
oculus rift vs playstation vr version 1452090532 psvr header
Gaming

Sony patent describes glasses with eye tracking for VR headsets

A patent from Sony shows off prescription glasses that feature eye-tracking capabilities for a virtual reality headset but deactivates the already-existing eye-tracking feature in the headset when it senses that the glasses are in use.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Razer Thresher Ultimate PlayStation 4 version
Gaming

One game console is better than the rest, and we're not afraid to say it

We've seen a relatively large influx of new consoles in the last couple of years, including the Nintendo Switch and Xbox One X, so we've updated our recommendations for the best dedicated game hardware.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Mike Epstein
Gaming

Here's how you can control your PlayStation 4 right from your phone

Sony built the PlayStation 4 with smartphone and mobile integration in mind. Take a look at our guide for connecting your smartphone or tablet to a PS4, so you can get the most out of the system while on the go.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Xbox One S
Gaming

Xbox One S vs. PlayStation 4 Slim: How do the revised consoles stack up?

Microsoft's new Xbox One S and Sony's PlayStation 4 "Slim" have bucked the generational gaming console trend. But which of these stopgap systems is worth spending your paycheck on?
Posted By Steven Petite
fortnite mobile beginners guide party bus
Gaming

Nine tips to help you master Fortnite on your smartphone

Winning Fortnite matches on a smartphone requires getting used to new controls and building different skills than the ones you use on the PC and console versions. These tips will help you excel even on a small screen.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
best gba games minish cap
Gaming

Relive Nintendo’s handheld golden age with the 25 best Game Boy Advance games

The Game Boy Advance was the swan song of the Game Boy era. It also happened to have a boatload of amazing games. We decided to countdown our 25 favorite GBA games from both first-party and third-party.
Posted By Steven Petite