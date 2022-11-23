 Skip to main content
How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmi and its second-stage evolution, Pawmo, is the first electric Pokémon that trainers will run into in the Paldea region of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A cute electric-mouse Pokémon not disimilar to Pikachu, Pawmo will crush early-game water and electric types with ease.

As players level up Pawmo, past the point that many other Pokémon usually evolve and see a missing entry in their Pokédex, most will be wondering what the deal is — does Pawmo evolve? Why isn't yours evolving!?

This is because Pawmo has very unique evolution requirements that are a bit hidden. We'll show you how to evolve Pawmo into Pawot in no time.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

10 minutes

What You Need

  • Pawmi or Pawmo

  • XP candies

Pawmot Pokemon.

How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot

To evolve Pawmo, you need to walk around with him for a bit outside of its Pokéball. While that sounds easy, it's a bit more complicated than hatching a Pokémon egg.

Step 1: There is no level requirement for evolving Pawmo. It can evolve again right after it evolves from Pawmi at level 18. For the next evolution, we recommend getting your Pawmo close to leveling up through auto-battles to save on XP candies before continuing.

Step 2: Go to any city on the map. You can also do this in the wild, but you'll have to dodge wild Pokémon while you walk. It's much easier in the city, where you can't accidentally run into a battle.

Step 3: Use the Let's Go feature to walk with Pawmo outside of its Pokéball. You can do this by pressing R or ZR at any time.

Walking with a Pawmo.

Step 4: Now you need to walk 1,000 steps with Pawmo at your side.

There's no step counter to use, but it took us about six minutes of continuous walking to hit the evolution threshold.

Be careful not to walk too far away from Pawmo, or it will automatically return to its Pokéball and restart the counter. These steps need to be all in one go. Move your camera around to make sure the little guy is keeping up.

Step 5: Once you've been walking around for a while and think you've hit 1,000 steps, go into your bag and use an XP candy on Pawmo to level it up.

If you don't have any XP candies, you can easily find some at Tera Raids. You can also try getting in a wild Pokémon battle instead.

You're Pawmo should immediately evolve into Pawmot!

Inventory with XP candies.

If your Pawmo doesn't evolve, you probably didn't hit that 1,000-step goal. Give it another shot and run around a little longer this time, then try leveling up again.

Pawmot is by no means one of the most powerful electric-type Pokémon in the game, so it isn't necessarily a must-have Pokémon to get through the game. If you're completing your Pokédex, though, or need a solid early-game thundershock machine, Pawmot is a clutch pick-up.

