Pokémon type chart: all types, strengths, and weaknesses

The motto for Pokémon might be to “catch ’em all” but the real goal of these RPGs is to beat your rivals and become the best there ever was. Your first step on this journey is always picking your starter, which comes in one of three types: Fire, Water, or Grass. However, there are way more types to encounter that you need to account for. Types represent how your Pokémon will do against another one in battle, with some types having big advantages over others. You could probably figure out that Fire is super effective against Grass without any help, but what about all the obscure types added to Pokémon games over the years, like Dark, Steel, and Fairy? I’ll give you the most current Pokémon type chart so you can easily build the best team.

Pokémon type chart

Because it would be too complex to write out how each type interacts with all the others, visualizing each type’s strengths and weaknesses with a handy chart is more practical and useful. For this, we turn to PokémonDB.net’s type chart I’ve included below. To read it, you need to either start by identifying the attacking Pokémon on the left side of the grid and then line it up with the type of the Pokémon being attacked on the top. For example, if you are using a Poison type against a Ground type, you would be doing 1/2 damage. But, if you were to be attacking a Grass type you would be doing 2X damage.

Types determine whether or not attacks deal normal, 1/2, 2X, or no damage to the defending Pokémon. This is the cornerstone around which you should be designing your team composition. You might love Water types and have a ton of high-level ones, but you will need various other types to swap in to not only exploit weaknesses it can’t, but also negate or reduce incoming damage if you encounter an Electric or Grass type that will deal double damage. You can technically brute force your way around type advantage for some battles, but once you get to the end-game trainers or fight online, you will need to know this chart type like the back of your hand.

To use the type chart at a glance, you can just remember what each colored cell represents:

White: Normal damage

Red: 1/2 damage

Green: 2X damage

Black: No effect/ no damage

There are also individual charts for every combination of dual types you can reference here.

All Pokémon types

As of 2025, there are currently 18 total Pokémon types. There were originally 15, with new additions like Fairy, Dark, and Steel being added in future generations. In addition to new types, the strengths and weaknesses have shifted over time, as well as the introduction of dual types. If Gen 10 adds another type, I will update this list to include the new addition. This is the current list of all possible Pokémon types: