Every Pokémon starter, ranked

Table of Contents Table of Contents 10. Tepig 9. Sobble 8. Fuecoco 7. Totodile 6. Chimchar 5. Cyndaquil 4. Mudkip 3. Charmander 2. Froakie 1. Bulbasaur

After nine mainline generations of games, the full list of Pokémon has grown to include over 1,000 unique monsters to catch, tame, and battle. Each game follows roughly the same structure of building your team to become the regional champion, but it all begins with choosing your starter. Even though the Legendary Pokémon tend to be the poster child of each new Pokémon game, we feel it is the starters that define each generation. This is your first partner who will be with you through the entire adventure and set the tone for the entire game. We’ve played each entry enough times to be a new professor so we’re using our knowledge (and some personal preference) to rank the starter Pokémon from worst to best.

Note: We are only including starters from mainline Pokémon titles and not any Pokémon spinoff games.

10. Tepig

Lowest on our ranking is the cute but somewhat boring Tepig. This is your Fire-type option in Gen 5 and is the only one of the three that is viable for nearly every major encounter in the game. This is thanks to its final form adding the Fighting-type, giving it an edge once you get to the Elite Four. In terms of design, Tepig is always a bit goofy in design across its evolutions. Emboar is the coolest form, but not a design that leaves a lasting impression.

9. Sobble

Gen 8, at least in our opinion, is one of the weakest in terms of starter Pokémon. All three are a bit too similar looking to feel distinct, but they are also nearly equal in terms of viability. While that makes this game more even in terms of difficulty no matter which one you pick, it robs us of having a distinct experience depending on our choice. Sobble at least does well against the later-game gyms, and its final evolution does have a unique feel to it. We also love its Pokédex entry in Sword that tells us its tears “pack the chemical punch of 100 onions.”

8. Fuecoco

Honestly, we didn’t think we’d like Fuecoco before starting Scarlet and Violet. It looked like a knock-off Totodile, only as a Fire-type. Design-wise, that is somewhat true, but its power and evolutions totally flipped our opinions. And we’re not talking about the abomination that is its middle form, Crocalor. Once you evolve into Skeledrige, you’re in business. This is the first starter to evolve into a Fire and Ghost-type, making it uniquely effective. Another fun fact is that this is the first Fire-type starter to stay on all fours in its final evolution.

7. Totodile

After the phenomenon that was the first generation of Pokémon, Gen 2’s starters could never have the same impact as the OG 3. That said, Totodile felt familiar enough to Squirtle without being a blatant copy. It looks a bit too much like just a blue crocodile, but nails that balance of looking cute and dangerous. Of the Gen 2 starters, the edge Totodile has is that it evolves at an earlier level than any other. Sadly, its evolutions are rather minimal in terms of how much its design changes, but that could be a positive depending on your taste.

6. Chimchar

We admit that, at first, Chimchar looks like Charmander but as a monkey. That’s a fair take, and even applies to the second evolution a bit, but Infernape is completely unique and awesome. This form is clearly inspired by Son Wukong and feels like a proper final form. In terms of utility, Chimchar has a strange advantage over the others in Gen 4 because this entry has the fewest new Fire-types added to the mix compared to Water and Grass, allowing it to instantly cover a type you might have trouble filling later on.

5. Cyndaquil

Who didn’t pick Cyndaquil on their first playthrough of Gen 2? While we came to appreciate Chikorita and Totodile, Cyndaquil was instantly appealing thanks to its blazing spine. As it turns out, Fire-types were also kind of overpowered for this game’s gyms and Elite Four battles. It would rank much higher if it had more creative evolutions. Typhlosion is fine, but really is just a bigger Cyndaquil on two legs.

4. Mudkip

Did we put Mudkip this high just because of the memes? Not completely, but we can’t say it didn’t play a factor. This dopey little Water-type from Gen 3 did become a bit of a joke, but it is quite cute. After fully evolving into Swampert, it does start to look a lot cooler with more fins and highlights in its color. But, because it becomes a Water and Ground-type after its first evolution, Mudkip might end up being the objectively best starter for this game.

3. Charmander

If it wasn’t for Pikachu, Charmander, or rather Charizard, would probably be the most recognizable Pokémon in the entire franchise. Besides Charmeleon being a bit of an awkward teen, every evolution is exactly what we want from a starter. It begins unassuming, a little cute, but with an edge, and eventually becomes a cool and imposing force. Sure, Charizard is basically just a dragon, but who doesn’t like dragons?

2. Froakie

Froakie really buries the lede in Gen 6. We admit to passing on this unassuming little toad in favor of Fennekin, but instantly restarted once we saw Greninja. Of all the Pokémon starters, this is the most extreme glow-up from first to final form in the series. Greninja’s design alone made it rocket to the top of most people’s favorite Pokémon lists, and was even popular enough to make it into Super Smash Bros. It might not be the most optimal starter for this game’s gyms and Elite Four, but Greninja is so cool we’re willing to handicap ourselves a little bit.

1. Bulbasaur

Call us biased if you want, but Bulbasaur is the unsung hero of not just the Gen 1 starters, but all Pokémon starters. For one, Bulbasaur is easily the best choice in terms of power over Charmander and Squirtle to crush the early gym leaders and half of the Elite Four members. Once it evolves, it also adds in the Poison-type, giving it more utility. Ivysaur and Venusaur feel like actual evolutions of Bulbasaur as opposed to completely different creatures that just happen to be the same color, which we appreciate.