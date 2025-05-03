 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Every Pokémon starter, ranked

By
The new starters for Pokémon Legend Z-A.
Game Freak

After nine mainline generations of games, the full list of Pokémon has grown to include over 1,000 unique monsters to catch, tame, and battle. Each game follows roughly the same structure of building your team to become the regional champion, but it all begins with choosing your starter. Even though the Legendary Pokémon tend to be the poster child of each new Pokémon game, we feel it is the starters that define each generation. This is your first partner who will be with you through the entire adventure and set the tone for the entire game. We’ve played each entry enough times to be a new professor so we’re using our knowledge (and some personal preference) to rank the starter Pokémon from worst to best.

Note: We are only including starters from mainline Pokémon titles and not any Pokémon spinoff games.

Recommended Videos

10. Tepig

The Pokédex entry for Tepig.
GameFreak

Lowest on our ranking is the cute but somewhat boring Tepig. This is your Fire-type option in Gen 5 and is the only one of the three that is viable for nearly every major encounter in the game. This is thanks to its final form adding the Fighting-type, giving it an edge once you get to the Elite Four. In terms of design, Tepig is always a bit goofy in design across its evolutions. Emboar is the coolest form, but not a design that leaves a lasting impression.

Related

9. Sobble

Sobble in the dirt in Pokémon.
GameFreak

Gen 8, at least in our opinion, is one of the weakest in terms of starter Pokémon. All three are a bit too similar looking to feel distinct, but they are also nearly equal in terms of viability. While that makes this game more even in terms of difficulty no matter which one you pick, it robs us of having a distinct experience depending on our choice. Sobble at least does well against the later-game gyms, and its final evolution does have a unique feel to it. We also love its Pokédex entry in Sword that tells us its tears “pack the chemical punch of 100 onions.”

8. Fuecoco

A painting of three new Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet..
GameFreak

Honestly, we didn’t think we’d like Fuecoco before starting Scarlet and Violet. It looked like a knock-off Totodile, only as a Fire-type. Design-wise, that is somewhat true, but its power and evolutions totally flipped our opinions. And we’re not talking about the abomination that is its middle form, Crocalor. Once you evolve into Skeledrige, you’re in business. This is the first starter to evolve into a Fire and Ghost-type, making it uniquely effective. Another fun fact is that this is the first Fire-type starter to stay on all fours in its final evolution.

7. Totodile

Totodile in the water in Pokémon.
GameFreak

After the phenomenon that was the first generation of Pokémon, Gen 2’s starters could never have the same impact as the OG 3. That said, Totodile felt familiar enough to Squirtle without being a blatant copy. It looks a bit too much like just a blue crocodile, but nails that balance of looking cute and dangerous. Of the Gen 2 starters, the edge Totodile has is that it evolves at an earlier level than any other. Sadly, its evolutions are rather minimal in terms of how much its design changes, but that could be a positive depending on your taste.

6. Chimchar

Chimchar striking a pose in Pokémon.
GameFreak

We admit that, at first, Chimchar looks like Charmander but as a monkey. That’s a fair take, and even applies to the second evolution a bit, but Infernape is completely unique and awesome. This form is clearly inspired by Son Wukong and feels like a proper final form. In terms of utility, Chimchar has a strange advantage over the others in Gen 4 because this entry has the fewest new Fire-types added to the mix compared to Water and Grass, allowing it to instantly cover a type you might have trouble filling later on.

5. Cyndaquil

A cyndaquil in Pokémon.
GameFreak

Who didn’t pick Cyndaquil on their first playthrough of Gen 2? While we came to appreciate Chikorita and Totodile, Cyndaquil was instantly appealing thanks to its blazing spine. As it turns out, Fire-types were also kind of overpowered for this game’s gyms and Elite Four battles. It would rank much higher if it had more creative evolutions. Typhlosion is fine, but really is just a bigger Cyndaquil on two legs.

4. Mudkip

The Mudkip Pokédex entry.
GameFreak

Did we put Mudkip this high just because of the memes? Not completely, but we can’t say it didn’t play a factor. This dopey little Water-type from Gen 3 did become a bit of a joke, but it is quite cute. After fully evolving into Swampert, it does start to look a lot cooler with more fins and highlights in its color. But, because it becomes a Water and Ground-type after its first evolution, Mudkip might end up being the objectively best starter for this game.

3. Charmander

Charmander shouting in a dead field in Pokémon.
GameFreak

If it wasn’t for Pikachu, Charmander, or rather Charizard, would probably be the most recognizable Pokémon in the entire franchise. Besides Charmeleon being a bit of an awkward teen, every evolution is exactly what we want from a starter. It begins unassuming, a little cute, but with an edge, and eventually becomes a cool and imposing force. Sure, Charizard is basically just a dragon, but who doesn’t like dragons?

2. Froakie

The Pokédex image for Froakie.
GameGFreak

Froakie really buries the lede in Gen 6. We admit to passing on this unassuming little toad in favor of Fennekin, but instantly restarted once we saw Greninja. Of all the Pokémon starters, this is the most extreme glow-up from first to final form in the series. Greninja’s design alone made it rocket to the top of most people’s favorite Pokémon lists, and was even popular enough to make it into Super Smash Bros. It might not be the most optimal starter for this game’s gyms and Elite Four, but Greninja is so cool we’re willing to handicap ourselves a little bit.

1. Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur in Pokémon scarlet and violet.
GameFreak

Call us biased if you want, but Bulbasaur is the unsung hero of not just the Gen 1 starters, but all Pokémon starters. For one, Bulbasaur is easily the best choice in terms of power over Charmander and Squirtle to crush the early gym leaders and half of the Elite Four members. Once it evolves, it also adds in the Poison-type, giving it more utility. Ivysaur and Venusaur feel like actual evolutions of Bulbasaur as opposed to completely different creatures that just happen to be the same color, which we appreciate.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over five years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best Mythical Island cards in Pokémon TCG Pocket
Mythical Island Booster Pack in Pokémon TCG Pocket.

The first new Booster Pack released for Pokémon TCG Pocket is Mythical Island, which has a slew of unique cards to shake up the meta. With Mew featured on the cover, there are many new and returning Pokémon with this booster pack containing a total of 86 cards.

A new Booster Pack can be overwhelming when everyone is trying to learn the best decks and cards. We're here to give you some guidance on the strongest cards in the Mythical Island pack, as well as some decks that you can make out of them in Pokémon TCG Pocket.
Best Pokémon TCG Pocket cards in Mythical Island
Celebi ex

Read more
Pokémon’s new mobile trading card game is coming this October
A Pikachu card displayed on a mobile device. Pikachu is standing on a log in a forest.

Pokémon TCG Pocket Trailer | Preregister Now

You'll soon be able to open Pokémon card packs on your phone. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is set to release on October 30 on Android and iOS, and you can preregister for it now.

Read more
The best Pokémon games, ranked from best to worst
Sprigatito smelling flowers.

For more than 25 years, developer Game Freak has found a way to reinvent the Pokémon franchise for each new generation of gamers. Both brand-new Pokémon trainers and seasoned Pokémon masters are captivated by these cute (and sometimes scary) little monsters. Maybe it's the drive to catch 'em all that keeps players coming back. Or perhaps it's how adorable these little pocket monsters can be. Whatever the reason, players continue to return to or start exploring the Pokémon franchise.

Between new main series titles that bring new regions and Pokémon into the mix -- like Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, remakes, and spinoffs -- there's a massive library of Pokémon games to choose from. Everyone has their favorites, but some are arguably better than others (just like Nintendo's long-running Metroid and Legend of Zelda series). We divided every Pokémon game into a couple of categories and ranked them accordingly.

Read more