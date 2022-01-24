  1. Gaming

Squirdle is Wordle, but for Pokémon

DeAngelo Epps
By

Wordle is a game that has taken the world, and most likely your Twitter feed, by storm. The word-guessing game has spawned many clones with a variety of different themes. Now, thanks to software developer Sergio “Fireblend” Esquivel, there is a Pokémon-themed version of the game called Squirdle that fans of the pocket monsters can enjoy.

Wordle is a puzzle game with a simple concept: Guess a five-letter word in six tries. The Squirdle version is similar, but instead tasks players with guessing the name of a Pokémon in eight tries.

My contribution to the wordle-like genre: Squirdle, a Pokémon guessing game! Test your Pokedex knowledge (and luck) at https://t.co/Vv3ZINEZK6 🙌

Squirdle 4/8

🔽🟥🟥🔽🔽
🟩🟥🟩🔽🔽
🟩🟩🟩🔼🔼
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

&mdash; Sergio (@fireblend) January 11, 2022

In Squirdle, players start by guessing a Pokémon name. The game spits out a line of clues to help players figure out the daily Pokémon. It’ll tell them if it’s the right generation and type, denoting a correct guess with a green square. It also tells players if the guessed monster is taller and heavier than the actual one.

The Wordle clone shows some love to fans of classic Pokémon who strayed from the series after the first generation. Fireblend included a generation one-only mode that exclusively features names of Pokémon from Pokémon RedBlue, and Yellow. It’s perfect for those who don’t want to have to remember all 898 creatures (and counting).

Squirdle picked an amazing time to come into existence. The new mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released two months ago, and the highly anticipated spinoff game Pokémon Legends: Arceus is right around the corner, with a January 28 launch date.

You can check out Squirdle and start making your daily Pokémon guesses by going to Fireblend’s website. If his Twitter activities with users of the game are anything to go by, he’ll be updating the game and hopefully introduce even more generation-specific modes.

Editors' Recommendations

How to use Nvidia ShadowPlay to record your gameplay

A man playing games on the computer, wearing a headset.

VR hit The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners gets a new chapter

The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners - Chapter 2: Retribution teaser image.

Apple’s fall 2022 product lineup will be its biggest yet

macbook air, iPhone 12, iPad Air and Apple Watch SE on a table.

What’s new on Paramount+ in February 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Discovery.

Best vacuum cleaner deals for January 2022

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick

Best iPad deals and sales for January 2022

iPad Pro 2020 Screen

What is CPU usage, and how to fix high CPU usage

Over the shoulder view of a person using a Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop.

The best prepaid phones for 2022

Best pre-paid phones feature image.

AT&T becomes ‘un-ISP’ of fiber internet with Hypergig plans

AT&T Store

Get affordable smart lighting coverage for your entire home, thanks to Vont

Vont smart bulb with Alexa voice control support.

Nvidia RTX 3050 may be the entry-level savior gamers need

Various versions of the RTX 3050 graphics card.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8: Everything we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

The best Mac games for 2022

epic games needs to address fortntte crunch fortnite on mac 7614