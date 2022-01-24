Squirdle is Wordle, but for Pokémon

Wordle is a game that has taken the world, and most likely your Twitter feed, by storm. The word-guessing game has spawned many clones with a variety of different themes. Now, thanks to software developer Sergio “Fireblend” Esquivel, there is a Pokémon-themed version of the game called Squirdle that fans of the pocket monsters can enjoy.

Wordle is a puzzle game with a simple concept: Guess a five-letter word in six tries. The Squirdle version is similar, but instead tasks players with guessing the name of a Pokémon in eight tries.

My contribution to the wordle-like genre: Squirdle, a Pokémon guessing game! Test your Pokedex knowledge (and luck) at https://t.co/Vv3ZINEZK6 🙌 Squirdle 4/8 🔽🟥🟥🔽🔽

🟩🟥🟩🔽🔽

🟩🟩🟩🔼🔼

🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩 — Sergio (@fireblend) January 11, 2022

In Squirdle, players start by guessing a Pokémon name. The game spits out a line of clues to help players figure out the daily Pokémon. It’ll tell them if it’s the right generation and type, denoting a correct guess with a green square. It also tells players if the guessed monster is taller and heavier than the actual one.

The Wordle clone shows some love to fans of classic Pokémon who strayed from the series after the first generation. Fireblend included a generation one-only mode that exclusively features names of Pokémon from Pokémon Red, Blue, and Yellow. It’s perfect for those who don’t want to have to remember all 898 creatures (and counting).

Squirdle picked an amazing time to come into existence. The new mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl were released two months ago, and the highly anticipated spinoff game Pokémon Legends: Arceus is right around the corner, with a January 28 launch date.

You can check out Squirdle and start making your daily Pokémon guesses by going to Fireblend’s website. If his Twitter activities with users of the game are anything to go by, he’ll be updating the game and hopefully introduce even more generation-specific modes.

