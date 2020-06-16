Nintendo will premiere its Pokémon Presents event on Wednesday, June 17, on the official Pokémon YouTube channel. The stream centers around the new Isle of Armor expansion for Pokémon Sword and Shield.

“We have Pokémon news,” the official Pokémon Twitter account announced on June 16. “You want Pokémon news.”

Expect a deep dive into the Isle of Armor DLC, as well as new information about The Crown Tundra expansion scheduled for later in the year. More franchise information may be revealed as well, based on hints on the Pokémon Japan Twitter account. Pokémon Presents is a new branding title for the presentation; Pokémon information previously appeared under the Pokémon Direct moniker.

How can I watch Pokémon Presents?

The stream begins at 6 a.m. PT/ 9 a.m. ET, and there’s already a countdown on the YouTube channel. It’s expected to last about 11 minutes, according to a tweet from the Japanese Pokémon account.

“We will deliver Pokémon Presents as a premiere on the official YouTube channel of Pokemon from Wednesday, June 17! Information on Pokemon Sword Shield Expansion Pass will be broadcast for about 11 minutes, so please look forward to it!” the translated tweet said.

The Isle of Armor, the first of two planned DLC expansions for Pokémon Sword and Shield, goes live tomorrow.

What do I need to know about Isle of Armor before Pokémon Presents?

Isle of Armor is available in the Nintendo eShop for $30 as part of the expansion pass, and players will later gain access to The Crown Tundra, scheduled for release in the fall. The Isle of Armor expansion to Pokémon Sword and Shield features a new area of the Galar region of the game and new Pokémon that you can’t find anywhere else.

Players will be able to play in new environments like sand dunes and beaches, as well as experience a new dojo with a trainer named Mustard.

One of the new features is the Cram-o-Matic, which recycles four different items into new ones such as Poké Balls and PP Ups. Players can take these newly crafted items for use along their journey in the Galar region.

New Pokémon called Gigantamax Blastoise, Galarian Slowbro, and Gigantamax Venusaur will also make appearances in the DLC.

