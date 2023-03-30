Where to preorder the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Nintendo revealed a special The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console alongside the title’s latest gameplay trailer. Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 3, and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are among the best Switch games with a special-edition console, and the newest entry in The Legend of Zelda series is already set up to be join them.

Because this is one of the most anticipated Switch games for 2023 and the latest entry in an iconic franchise, this console might be a bit tough to get your hands on unless you purchase it early. If you’re looking to snag a special Zelda collector’s item or are planning to upgrade from a standard Switch to a Switch OLED, here’s what you need to know about preordering this gorgeous The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED.

Related Videos

How to preorder the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch

The special-edition The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch features a console, a dock, and Joy-Cons adorned with golden Hyrulian designs. It will retail for $360 and launches on April 28, 2023 — a few weeks before the game arrives. We recommend bookmarking the Nintendo Store page for more info.

Here’s where you can preorder the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED right now. Preorders are selling out quickly, but keep checking these retailers for increased stock.

Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED preorders – $359.99

Amazon

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Other Tears of the Kingdom accessories

Nintendo is also releasing a The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom-themed Pro controller and a carrying case. Preorders are selling out quickly, but keep checking these retailers for increased stock.

Tears of the Kingdom Pro controller preorders – $74.99

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Tears of the Kingdom Carrying Case preorder – $24.99

Best Buy

GameStop

Target

Editors' Recommendations