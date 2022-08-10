PS5 Game Boost guide: What is Game Boost and how does it work?

One of the best things about the PlayStation 5 is getting to revisit your older PS4 games thanks to backward compatibility. Nearly every PS4 game is playable on PS5, and — in some cases — runs even better on Sony's new system thanks to PS5 Game Boost.
In fact, a handful of PS4 titles are Game Boost compatible on PS5, meaning they'll look and perform better than before. But how does Game Boost work, and which titles are compatible? Here's what you need to know.
What is PS5 Game Boost?
Since the PS5 is a much more powerful device compared to its predecessors, it can run certain PS4 games much better than before. Many PS4 games perform even better on PS5 with the use of Game Boost. These are games that need to be manually updated by developers to take advantage of the improved power, but doing so will give you a higher frame rate and increased resolution. For instance, a PS4 game might be capped at 30 frames per second, but with Game Boost, it might run at 60 fps.
The other thing to consider is that many PS4 games will simply run better on PS5, even if they haven't been patched to reach a higher frame rate or resolution. Specifically, you'll have a better time reaching the targeted performance on PS5. For instance, a PS4 game might have a targeted frame rate of 60 fps, which might fluctuate due to the old hardware's lack of power. On PS5, you're more likely to achieve the max targeted frame rate thanks to the PS5's capabilities. So even if a title isn't Game Boost enabled, you'll still be able to enjoy more consistent performance across the board when playing PS4 games on PS5.
How to enable PS5 Game Boost
On PS5, you don't need to do anything to enable PS5 Game Boost. This feature automatically applies to any compatible games, so simply begin playing any Game Boost title to enjoy improved performance.
Game Boost-compatible titles
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey — 60 fps
- Blood & Truth — 4K, 90 fps
- Crysis Remastered — 1880p, 60 fps
- Days Gone — 4K, 60 fps
- Dying Light — 4K or 60 fps
- Firewall Zero Hour — reduced load times and improved visual fidelity
- God of War — 4K, 60 fps
- Ghost of Tsushima — 60 fps and reduced load times
- Horizon Zero Dawn — 2160p, 60 fps
- Hunt: Showdown — up to 60 fps
- Ratchet & Clank — 60 fps
- Remnant: From the Ashes — 4K, 60 fps
- Rocket League — Checkerboard 4K, 60 fps
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider — 4K, 60 fps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — 60 fps
- The Division 2 — 4K, 60 fps
- The Last of Us: Part II — 1440p, 60 fps
- Vampyr — 1440p, 60 fps
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — 1440p, 60 fps
- World War Z: Aftermath — 4K, 60 fps
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War — 4K, 60 fps
Above is a list of Game Boost-compatible PS4 games and the features included. Keep in mind, some of the titles above have PS5 versions that are separate from their PS4 counterparts. This list is likely to grow over time.
Editors' Recommendations
- Save $500 on this RTX 3070-powered HP gaming PC right now
- The Lenovo Legion gaming PC is 24% off today
- What is Twitch? Everything you need to know about the top live-streaming platform
- This $99 USB controller made my gaming phone way cooler
- Street Fighter 6: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more