PS5 Game Boost guide: What is Game Boost and how does it work?

One of the best things about the PlayStation 5 is getting to revisit your older PS4 games thanks to backward compatibility. Nearly every PS4 game is playable on PS5, and — in some cases — runs even better on Sony's new system thanks to PS5 Game Boost.

In fact, a handful of PS4 titles are Game Boost compatible on PS5, meaning they'll look and perform better than before. But how does Game Boost work, and which titles are compatible? Here's what you need to know.

What is PS5 Game Boost?

Since the PS5 is a much more powerful device compared to its predecessors, it can run certain PS4 games much better than before. Many PS4 games perform even better on PS5 with the use of Game Boost. These are games that need to be manually updated by developers to take advantage of the improved power, but doing so will give you a higher frame rate and increased resolution. For instance, a PS4 game might be capped at 30 frames per second, but with Game Boost, it might run at 60 fps.

The other thing to consider is that many PS4 games will simply run better on PS5, even if they haven't been patched to reach a higher frame rate or resolution. Specifically, you'll have a better time reaching the targeted performance on PS5. For instance, a PS4 game might have a targeted frame rate of 60 fps, which might fluctuate due to the old hardware's lack of power. On PS5, you're more likely to achieve the max targeted frame rate thanks to the PS5's capabilities. So even if a title isn't Game Boost enabled, you'll still be able to enjoy more consistent performance across the board when playing PS4 games on PS5.

How to enable PS5 Game Boost

On PS5, you don't need to do anything to enable PS5 Game Boost. This feature automatically applies to any compatible games, so simply begin playing any Game Boost title to enjoy improved performance.

Game Boost-compatible titles

Assassin's Creed Odyssey — 60 fps

Blood & Truth — 4K, 90 fps

Crysis Remastered — 1880p, 60 fps

Days Gone — 4K, 60 fps

Dying Light — 4K or 60 fps

Firewall Zero Hour — reduced load times and improved visual fidelity

God of War — 4K, 60 fps

Ghost of Tsushima — 60 fps and reduced load times

Horizon Zero Dawn — 2160p, 60 fps

Hunt: Showdown — up to 60 fps

Ratchet & Clank — 60 fps

Remnant: From the Ashes — 4K, 60 fps

Rocket League — Checkerboard 4K, 60 fps

Shadow of the Tomb Raider — 4K, 60 fps

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order — 60 fps

The Division 2 — 4K, 60 fps

The Last of Us: Part II — 1440p, 60 fps

Vampyr — 1440p, 60 fps

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 — 1440p, 60 fps

World War Z: Aftermath — 4K, 60 fps

Zombie Army 4: Dead War — 4K, 60 fps

Above is a list of Game Boost-compatible PS4 games and the features included. Keep in mind, some of the titles above have PS5 versions that are separate from their PS4 counterparts. This list is likely to grow over time.

