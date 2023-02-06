 Skip to main content
Over 100 PlayStation VR2 games are in development, Sony says

Tomas Franzese
By

Sony has released a massive FAQ about the PlayStation VR2 on the PlayStation Blog ahead of the headset’s February 22 launch. It reveals some key new details about games for the platform, namely that over 100 PS VR2 titles are in development, and that Sony doesn’t plan on giving its games physical releases for now. 

For the most part, the FAQ is full of basic information about the PlayStation VR2’s specs, how to set it up, and what’s required to use it. But the Games section of this FAQ reveals quite a few illuminating details about the future of the system. It reiterates that there will be around 30 launch titles for the system, but also reveals just how much is in the works for the headset. In response to the question, “How many games are in development for PS VR 2?” Sony writes, “There are currently more than 100 titles in development for PS VR2.”

PlayStation VR2 headset on blue background.

That’s a good sign, as a new, expensive VR headset like this lives or dies on its game lineup. PSVR2’s early days might be a bit odd as Horizon Call of the Mountain is one of its only true exclusives — and it’s not backward compatible with PlayStation VR titles (something this FAQ reiterates. However, those picking one up can still know that lots of games are in the works for it.

Another FAQ question asks, “Will PS VR2 games be digital only or will there be physical disc releases?” — which is sensible to clarify as this headset’s predecessor had physical games. “Initially at launch, PS VR2 games will be digital,” Sony says. “Physical disc releases for select titles may be available at a future date.” So don’t hold on to the idea of picking up a physical copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain; you’ll be getting PS VR2 games through the PlayStation Store for the time being.

Check out the full FAQ if you have any technical questions about PS VR2’s setup and which games it supports. PlayStation VR will be released on February 22. 

