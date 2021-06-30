  1. Gaming

Latest PUBG update takes a page out of Call of Duty: Warzone’s playbook

By

With the battle royale format more popular than ever, it’s no surprise that some games will borrow features from others. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds has followed this trend in its latest update, adding a comeback mechanic to its newest map. The new system puts defeated players in a “Comeback Arena” that sounds eerily like Call of Duty: Warzone‘s gulag.

The 12.2 patch for PUBG adds a new map called Taego, which is the same size as its first map. Players can currently play on the new map in solo or squad modes, and it notably doesn’t have a red zone or any inclement weather.

The map itself also has a number of unique characteristics, like landmarks and wildlife that will react to the sound of gunfire. However, its most unique elements are all gameplay-centered, including the aforementioned comeback mechanic and a new self-revive item.

Players who die when playing on Taego during the game’s first Blue Zone phase will be transported to the Comeback Arena, a separate area where survivors can battle it out. Anyone that stays alive long enough in this arena will be transported back to the main map during the third Blue Zone phase. It’s worth noting that, unlike in Warzone, this feature is only available if you’re playing squads, leaving solo players out in the cold.

Solo players looking for a second chance will have to get lucky and come across a Self AED. This new item will let knocked-out players revive themselves and is available in both solo and squad games.

A number of other changes and additions were also made with PUBG‘s 12.2 patch, all of which can be viewed on the game’s site.

Editors' Recommendations

Call of Duty: Warzone season 4 kicks off next week

call-of-duty-warzone-season-4-begins-this-june

Battlefield 2042 features 128-player matches, plus wingsuits and tornadoes

battlefield 2042 reveal feature

Call of Duty 2021 will reportedly be revealed within Warzone

call of duty warzone how to level up weapons fast all vehicles in

How to get the Specialist Bonus in Call of Duty: Warzone and how it works

how-to-get-the-specialist-bonus-in-call-of-duty-warzone-and-how-it-works

Best cheap Xbox Live Gold deals for July 2021

xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000

Infinity Game Table review: Digital board game rolls dice with mixed success

infinity game table review arcade1

Best cheap GPU deals for June 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Halo: Master Chief Collection is 50% off ahead of Halo Infinite’s release

Master Chief holds a battle rifle in Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

The best 4K PC gaming build for under $1,000

PC build-out guide

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition gets a price cut for the Steam Summer Sale

mass effect legendary edition discounted mission order three

Borderlands 3 has crossplay now, so get a copy for up to 67% off

borderlands 3 steam summer sale

Overwatch cross-platform support: Everything we know

Overwatch character Sombra advaances firing her signature SMG.

Everything we know about Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Extraction