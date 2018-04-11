Join us for a live-stream of the new battle royale game ‘Radical Heights’

Share

The battle royale bug seems to have infiltrated most gamers, and that includes many of us at Digital Trends. If you’re a fan of battle royale games, we’re streaming the latest entry in the massively popular genre, Radical Heights, at 2 p.m. Pacific today! You can watch the stream right here in this post, or on our Facebook page.

Radical Heights entered Early Access on Steam on Monday, April 10, only a day after it was revealed. Developed by Cliff Bleszinski’s Boss Key Productions, the free-to-play experience is looking to capture the attention of battle royale fans comes on the heels of the disappointment that was LawBreakers. Although a polished experience, LawBreakers failed to find an audience as a multiplayer arena shooter.

Radical Heights, at this stage, is the opposite of polished. Keep that in mind when we likely run into a few glitches, bugs, and otherwise confounding occurrences during our stream. The game has only been in development for five months. Even in the world of buggy Early Access games, that is an incredibly short amount of time to release a game of this scope to the public.

As such, the game is receiving a myriad of underwhelming user reviews on Steam. Throughout launch day, Radical Heights sat squarely in the “mostly negative” user review category, but has worked its way back up to “mixed” reception.

If you haven’t had a chance to check out Radical Heights yet, it takes place in Southern California. Set up as a game show experience, contestants play inside a stadium with a futuristic ’80s aesthetic. Like others in the genre, 100 players duke it out to the death. If you’d rather make your own fun, though, you can do tricks on a BMX bike for some reason.

The game’s twist, if you want to call it that, is its emphasis on cash. Throughout a match, you can stockpile cash and use it to buy weapons from vending machines. But when the match ends, that cash can be transferred to your bank account which you can then use to buy new items and perks from the prize room.

If you enjoy the stream, we play new games on Facebook Live every Wednesday.