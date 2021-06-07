Rainbow Six Quarantine officially renamed to Extraction

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine now has a new name, as revealed by Ubisoft. It is now called Rainbow Six Extraction, and will be shown during the E3 Ubisoft Forward event later this month.

This news comes by way of the game’s official Twitter account, which featured a short video revealing the game’s new name and what to expect from its showcase during E3. The team at Ubisoft was careful not to spoil anything about the game ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event, but the game’s producer, Antoine Vimal du Monteil, did note that it has “grown a lot” since its announcement in 2019.

Join our team in introducing the next chapter in the Rainbow Six franchise, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. Tune in to Ubisoft Forward on June 12 at 12pm PT to watch the worldwide reveal⏰ pic.twitter.com/mb2TJVPQNQ — Rainbow Six Extraction (@R6Extraction) June 7, 2021

The game was initially revealed as Rainbow Six Quarantine, but was likely changed due to the events of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was originally supposed to launch much sooner, but Ubisoft delayed it at the end of 2020, citing the pandemic as one of the major factors for postponing its release.

Ubisoft explained the game’s title, Extraction, by confirming that players will need to extract people from missions, with an emphasis on making sure no one gets left behind.

Vimal du Monteil says players will be tasked with learning about the game’s “parasite, how to overcome it, and protecting each other every step of the way.” This is in line with its initial announcement, wherein cooperative play is a major priority. It’s unclear how this extraction process will tie into the game, but we’ll likely see more during its gameplay reveal during the Ubisoft Forward.

The company’s Ubisoft Forward event will air at noon PT/3 p.m. ET on June 12 , when we’ll find out more about Rainbow Six Extraction.

