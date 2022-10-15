Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Razer is getting into the gaming handheld market with a new portable device, dubbed the Razer Edge. Able to stream cloud games and play mobile games natively, the company calls it the “world’s first dedicated 5G gaming device.” It boasts an impressive screen and comes with an updated version of the Razer Kishi V2 controller.

Like the recently released Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld, the Razer Edge takes a stab at the growing cloud gaming market with a standalone portable device. Razer plans to release two separate versions of the handheld: a $400 Wi-Fi version set to launch in January and a first-of-its-kind 5G edition. The latter will be available exclusively through Verizon and does not have a price or release date yet.

Razer Edge is powered by the Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 gaming platform and features a 3Ghz octa-core Kryo CPU with an Adreno GPU. It boasts a 5000mAh capacity battery, though Razer didn’t share battery life estimates. Perhaps its biggest selling point, though, is its screen. The Razer Edge is equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display, one that’s capable of hitting a 144hz refresh rate at 2400×1080 FHD+ resolution. That’s a notable step up from other portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck or Nintendo Switch OLED.

Each Razer Edge comes bundled with a Razer Kishi V2 Pro, an updated version of Razer’s mobile controller attachment. The Pro’s biggest changes are that it includes HyperSense advanced haptic feedback and a 3.5mm audio port.

On paper, the Razer Edge packs some impressive specs that could help it stand out over the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld. While both devices can access cloud apps like Xbox Game Pass and download mobile games natively, the Edge has an advantage when it comes to its display and controls. However, even its Wi-Fi version is more expensive that Logitech’s device and the mystery pricing of its more impressive 5G counterpart could breed a fair competition between the two.

Pre-orders for the Wi-Fi edition are available now with a refundable $5 deposit. It’ll be available exclusively through Razer’s website, where it’ll retail for $400 starting in January. As mentioned, the 5G version does not have a release date just yet.

Editors' Recommendations