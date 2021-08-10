Red Dead Online has been in dire need of multiplayer PvE game modes, and with today’s update, one has finally been added to the game. A new game mode, titled Call to Arms, adds a survival multiplayer mode to the game that should be similar to anyone that’s played GTA Online in the past. Along with Call to Arms, players can find some extra new content, including a new Crimes Contract.

Today’s update was revealed on the Rockstar Newswire, but here are all of the details on what to expect from the new update.

Survive and conquer

The highlight of this week’s Red Dead Online update is the addition of the Call to Arms survival mode. In a match, players and their friends have to survive up to 10 waves of enemies in arenas situated across the west, from Blackwater to Fort Mercer or MacFarlane’s Ranch.

To start a Call to Arms match, players have to check their Camp Lockbox for a message from the ever-mysterious “J.” After receiving the message, they will be able to start a Call to Arms match at any time. Players that play a match of Call to Arms this week will receive three times the usual cash, XP, and gold, as well as an offer for 30% off any novice or promising role item.

Quarrel with Cornwall

Players may remember that Leviticus Cornwall plays an important part in the start of Red Dead Redemption 2‘s story. Well, players can bring the oil magnate trouble again with a new crime contract. The Cornwall contract is now available from Blood Money NPCs, and will take players from Cornwall’s factories in the Heartlands all the way to the docks of Saint Denis.

Quick Draw Club No. 2 launches

The second of Red Dead Online‘s new and revised season passes, the Quick Draw Club, launched today. Like the first pass, the Quick Draw Club No. 2 only has 25 ranks and is purchased with 25 gold bars, all of which can be made up by completing the pass. Players that purchase the pass, which ends on September 6, will receive $300, along with an extra 2,000 XP.

Discounts for Moonshiners

Every week, a certain clientele gets their own batch of discounts to take advantage of. This time around, the honorable brewers of the west, Moonshiners, can upgrade their operations at a discount. You can find a list of this week’s discounts down below.

Moonshine Shack — 5 Gold Bars off

Moonshine Shack Upgrades — 40% off

Moonshiner Cosmetics — 30% off

Norfolk Roadsters — 30% off

Sniper Rifles — 40% off

Emotes — 30% off

