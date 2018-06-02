Pre-order bonuses for ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ leaked by Microsoft Store

Share

It appears someone pulled the trigger a bit early at the Microsoft store, inadvertently revealing what was likely a planned E3 announcement about pre-order bonuses for the Xbox version of Red Dead Redemption 2.

An eagle-eyed forum poster at ResetEra snapped an image of the offer, and the web site Rockstar Intel also captured a screenshot from the British Microsoft Store site. The listing has since been removed, but, as they say, that horse has already left the barn.

Pre-orders for the Xbox version will get:

War Horse

Outlaw Survival Kit

RDR2 Story Mode cash

While you’re waiting for the game to release in October, you’ll also get a bunch of money to spend wreaking havoc in San Andreas: “After pre-ordering your copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 through the Microsoft Store on Xbox, this GTA $500,000 bonus can be downloaded by searching for ‘$500,000 for Grand Theft Auto Online’ on the Microsoft Store.”

Super-early adopters who order by July 31 will also score an exclusive story mode Treasure Map.

It’s quite possible that PlayStation pre-orders will have some sort of exclusive bonuses from Rockstar in addition to those listed above, as the two companies announced a partnership that makes certain online content available first to PS4 players.

The bonus descriptions also emphasize the RDR2 story mode, suggesting that, similar to GTA V, the online multiplayer arena — complete with a “Battle Royale” mode — may not be available when the game initially launches. The game has been delayed several times, initially slated for a 2017 release date before slipping back to spring and now fall of 2018.

Sure to be one of the biggest games of the year, we’ve been waiting for this sequel since the first game rode into town in 2010. Red Dead Redemption 2 is set a decade before the original game, and centers around protagonist Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang of outlaws. At least one of the characters from Red Dead Redemption will make an appearance in the game, and there may be others as well.

Undoubtedly a lot more will be revealed at E3, so stay tuned to Digital Trends for complete coverage of the big gaming expo. Red Dead Redemption 2 is scheduled for release on Xbox and PlayStation on October 26, 2018.