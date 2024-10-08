Red Dead Redemption, the open-world RPG that kicked off the now classic Western franchise, is coming to PC for the first time since it launched over 14 years ago.

Rockstar Games announced that both Red Dead Redemption and its zombie standalone title Undead Nightmare will be coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Rockstar Store on October 29 in one package. Players will also get bonus content from the Game of the Year edition, although the studio didn’t specify details. The project comes from Rockstar and port and remaster studio Double Eleven.

It’s not up for preorder yet, but you can wish-list it on Steam if that’s your preferred platform. At the time of this writing, the Epic Games Store page isn’t live.

Of course, beyond just releasing the games themselves, Rockstar has added the usual modern PC improvements: native 4K resolution at up to 144hz, ultrawide and super ultrawide monitor support, Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR support, DLSS frame generation, HDR10, and full mouse and keyboard compatibility. You’ll also get the ability to adjust draw distance and shadow quality, among other settings.

This all essentially puts it in line with the quality you’d get from its prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, which has been on PC since 2019. You can get an idea of what it’ll look like in the trailer below.

Like with Red Dead Redemption 2, you won’t need the latest PC hardware to get it running. According to the Steam page, Rockstar recommends having an Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500X, 8 GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT. You also only need 12 GB of storage space.

It’s great that it’ll be available on all PC platforms at launch, but note that you’ll still need a Rockstar Games account to play, according to the Steam page.

While Red Dead Redemption has been available to play on modern consoles thanks to backward compatibility on Xbox and a 2023 release to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, it had been conspicuously absent on PC. However, the Switch and PS4 ports didn’t feature any visual upgrades, and still ran at the dreaded 30 frames per second (fps), although Sony later added a 60 fps option to PlayStation 5.