Red Dead Redemption coming to PC 14 years after its release

John Marston standing and talking with a woman with a rifle on his back.
Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption, the open-world RPG that kicked off the now classic Western franchise, is coming to PC for the first time since it launched over 14 years ago.

Rockstar Games announced that both Red Dead Redemption and its zombie standalone title Undead Nightmare will be coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, or the Rockstar Store on October 29 in one package. Players will also get bonus content from the Game of the Year edition, although the studio didn’t specify details. The project comes from Rockstar and port and remaster studio Double Eleven.

It’s not up for preorder yet, but you can wish-list it on Steam if that’s your preferred platform. At the time of this writing, the Epic Games Store page isn’t live.

Of course, beyond just releasing the games themselves, Rockstar has added the usual modern PC improvements: native 4K resolution at up to 144hz, ultrawide and super ultrawide monitor support, Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR support, DLSS frame generation, HDR10, and full mouse and keyboard compatibility. You’ll also get the ability to adjust draw distance and shadow quality, among other settings.

This all essentially puts it in line with the quality you’d get from its prequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, which has been on PC since 2019. You can get an idea of what it’ll look like in the trailer below.

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PC October 29

Like with Red Dead Redemption 2, you won’t need the latest PC hardware to get it running. According to the Steam page, Rockstar recommends having an Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 3500X, 8 GB RAM, and an Nvidia RTX 2070 or AMD RX 5700 XT. You also only need 12 GB of storage space.

It’s great that it’ll be available on all PC platforms at launch, but note that you’ll still need a Rockstar Games account to play, according to the Steam page.

While Red Dead Redemption has been available to play on modern consoles thanks to backward compatibility on Xbox and a 2023 release to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, it had been conspicuously absent on PC. However, the Switch and PS4 ports didn’t feature any visual upgrades, and still ran at the dreaded 30 frames per second (fps), although Sony later added a 60 fps option to PlayStation 5.

Latest Red Dead Online update adds a new survival mode
A cowboy on their horse in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online has been in dire need of multiplayer PvE game modes, and with today's update, one has finally been added to the game. A new game mode, titled Call to Arms, adds a survival multiplayer mode to the game that should be similar to anyone that's played GTA Online in the past. Along with Call to Arms, players can find some extra new content, including a new Crimes Contract.

Today's update was revealed on the Rockstar Newswire, but here are all of the details on what to expect from the new update.
Survive and conquer

Read more
Red Dead Online’s Blood Money DLC is a great first step in the right direction
Three characters in Red Dead Online.

Red Dead Online fills a very specific niche for me. I love cowboys, Westerns, revolvers, and lever-action repeaters. Everything about the Old West's depiction in media is exciting, from its gritty daily life to its even grittier characters. For a while, Red Dead Online failed to reflect any of that latter part, giving players the opportunity to play through Red Dead Redemption 2's five states without any of its charms. You made money by being a good guy, and your biggest crimes were hardly offensive. I mean, what's distilling and delivering moonshine compared to robbing a train? Not much, I'll tell you.

Red Dead Online: Blood Money

Read more
Everything you need to know about Red Dead Online
red dead redemption 2 companion app leaks

Red Dead Redemption 2's online mode has garnered much success after leaving beta in 2019. Red Dead Online is a continuously evolving cooperative and competitive multiplayer experience similar to Grand Theft Auto Online. Though it's nowhere near as successful as the behemoth GTA Online, Red Dead Online has amassed a large audience. The online mode can be quite complicated, so we've compiled a list of everything you need to know about Red Dead Online.

Related

Read more