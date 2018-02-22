‘Paladins’ developers reportedly worry the game could become pay-to-win

Share

In November, Paladins developer Hi-Rez Studios announced “Cards Unbound,” a new system for leveling up the attribute-enhancing cards already included in the game. At the time, this decision drew criticism from players, who feared that the system — mixed with microtransactions — could lead to the game becoming “pay-to-win.” It appears many Hi-Rez developers felt the same way, as the system is reportedly a point of contention for the studio.

Speaking to IGN, an anonymous Paladins developer revealed that the decision to implement card levels has been unpopular within Hi-Rez.

“I don’t think anybody wants to have a power level different between casual and ranked [play],” the developer said. “It’s just a pay-to-win system. The company is being forced to do something that people within the company don’t want to do.”

The Cards Unbound system allows players with duplicate cards to level up their existing roster, meaning those who have played the game for longer periods of time are at a statistical advantage compared to newcomers in the game’s quickplay mode — the competitive mode makes all cards the same level. The ability to pay real money for loot boxes containing cards in Paladins is being planned for the future, once Hi-Rez has had time to “tune the economy” based on players’ actions.

This isn’t the first time Paladins has attracted controversy. When the game was released, Hi-Rez was accused of copying Blizzard’s Overwatch, as the hero shooter has a similar premise and several characters have abilities nearly identical to those in Overwatch. At the time, Hi-Rez Chief Operating Officer Todd Harris denied the accusations, saying the design process began years earlier and Team Fortress 2 “deserves the most credit.”

More recently, Hi-Rez announced Paladins: Battlegrounds, a battle royale mode not-so-subtly inspired by PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Though the game is the first hero shooter to jump into the battle royale craze, the cynicism surrounding its name hasn’t done Hi-Rez any favors. The mode is expected to make its way to the game sometime this year.

Paladins is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac, and PC. The game is free-to-play, but a $20 “Founder’s Pack” containing all heroes, exclusive items, and chests is also for sale.