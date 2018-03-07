Surprise, surprise: It looks like Treyarch is making ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’

Share

With Sledgehammer developing 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII and Infinity Ward handling 2016’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, this year’s title will be created by Black Ops studio Treyarch. To the surprise of almost no one, it appears that this year’s game will be Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII — and yes, that is how Activision chose to write the name.

According to both Eurogamer and Kotaku, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (we refuse to type that again) will take place in the near future, just like the previous two entries in the series. Prior to that, the original Black Ops took place in the 1960s, and the earlier games bear little resemblance to the newer titles. The “fourth” Black Ops title would actually be the fifth game in Treyarch’s series, which began with 2008’s Call of Duty: World at War. That game and the first Black Ops featured the character Viktor Reznov, played by 2018 Oscar-winning actor Gary Oldman.

The rumor mill began swirling on Tuesday, March 6 after NBA star James Harden was spotted wearing what appeared to be a Black Ops-related hat. In place of the “III” symbol from the previous game, however, was a logo with four bars. This will be the game’s logo, according to Kotaku. Why Activision decided to use that logo instead of the number “4” or even the correct Roman numeral “IV” is anyone’s guess, but it does have nice symmetry.

Given the popularity of the Black Ops games, it would have been weirder for Treyarch to not be developing another sequel. The real question mark will be Infinity Ward’s game in 2019, as Infinite Warfare underperformed at retail. Though the game’s campaign mode was ambitious and featured side missions not commonly seen in the Call of Duty series, its basic shooting mechanics felt strange and the multiplayer mode was an overcooked mess of ideas.

If rumors about the other major multiplayer shooter franchise, Battlefield, are true, the two series should have an easy time differentiating from each other this year. Electronic Arts’ series is reportedly going back to World War II with Battlefield V, and the publisher is tweaking its microtransaction system to avoid the same negative feedback given to last year’s Star Wars: Battlefront II.